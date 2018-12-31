Four Tipperary league clubs feature in the last thirty-two of the Munster Junior Cup

Following three contests on Sunday, December 30th four Tipperary league clubs have battled their way into the fourth round of the Munster Junior Cup - Peake Villa, Clonmel Celtic, Borroway Rovers and St Michael's all feature in the last thirty-two of the prestigious competition.

On Sunday Peake Villa were presented with a walkover by Cullen Lattin, St Michael's beat Clonmel Town 4-1 and Clonmel Celtic dismissed St Michael's B (2-0) while Borroway Rovers had already booked their place in the fourth round.

In the fourth round Peake Villa have been drawn at home to Limerick's Regional United, Clonmel Celtic are away to Cork outfit Lakewood Athletic and Borroway Rovers will travel to meet either Hibernian or Stradbally (both Waterford) while St Michael's will be away to Carrick United's B team. The Carrick United A team also feature in the last thirty-two of the competition and have been drawn away to Limerick's Abbeyfeale United. Although Carrick United compete in the Waterford league the club is based in Tipperary and therefore their is a healthy number of clubs from the Premier County still involved in the competition.

The full draw for the fourth round of the 2018-19 Munster Junior Cup reads as follows: Holycross (Limerick) v Sporting Ennistymon, Piltown v Everton Utd, Peake Villa v Regional Utd, Lakewood Athletic v Clonmel Celtic, Pike Rovers v City Wanderers, Broadford United v Fenit Samphires, Killarney Celtic v Ballynanty Rovers, St Mary’s or Leeds AFC v Grattan Utd or Cathedral Celtic, Avenue United v Kilmallock United, Avondale United v Glen Celtic, Hibernian or Stradbally v Borroway Rovers, Geraldines v Douglas Hall, Pearse Celtic v Prospect Priory, Drinagh Rangers v Bridge United or Newmarket Celtic, Abbeyfeale United v Carrick United A and Carrick United B v St Michael’s. The game are scheduled to take place on or before January 27th.

