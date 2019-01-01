Liam Sheedy will feature at the Tipperary Supporters Club AGM in the Anner Hotel on January 17th

The Anner Hotel in Thurles will host the Tipperary Supporters Club annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, January 17th (8pm) - on the night the 2019 membership scheme will be launched and the event will feature senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy who will discuss his plans for the season ahead. Supporters will also enjoy an opportunity to meet Premier County players on the night.

Refreshments will be served and the Tipperary Supporters Club are looking forward to seeing big turnout for the event.

If you have not already renewed your membership you can do so on the night or online by visiting tippsupportersclub.com. Alternatively please feel free to call membership officer Jim Reidy for more details on 086 358 0718.

