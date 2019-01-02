Cahir Golf Club member gets in some practice on his wedding day

CAHIR PARK GOLF CLUB

Congrats Kevin & Lisa

Congratulations to club member Kevin McGuire who married Lisa Ryan on December 28. Kevin stopped off at the club for last minute practice before the wedding! Best wishes to both on your wonderful journey.

Christmas Holidays Scramble

We had a great turnout for our Christmas holiday’s scramble shotgun start. The weather was great and the course was in excellent condition. An excellent day was had by all.

1st PJ Phelan, John Mc Menamin, PJ Noonan, Breda Keating

2nd Arthur O’Donnell, Julie Connolly, Ger Hally, Kathleen Alton

3rd Brian Frazer, B McNaulty, Peter McCarthy, Daragh O Brien

Find the Golfball

Congratulations to Caitlin Fitzgerald who won €20 in this week’s Find The Golfball. Next week’s Jackpot will be €1120. Total amount raised this week €206.

Many thanks for your continued support throughout the last year and we would like to wish all our members a happy and peaceful new year. Please keep supporting us.

Captains' Drive-In

Our Captains Drive In will take place on Sunday, January 6. Always promises to be a great social event. Hot beverages on the 1st tee. 12 hole shotgun start. 1/10 of the handicap Straight Scramble. Adults €10 including finger food. Juniors €5. Phone the Pro Shop for the Time sheet.

Come along and join Paul Eivers Men's Captain, Marie Devitt Ladies Captain, Jim Cantwell President and Conor Kirwan Junior Captain to kick off the new year.

New Rules

New rules are coming into play Tuesday the 1st of January. If unsure of the rule changes you can find them online or contact the Pro Shop.

Membership

We have a new under 25’s annual subscription of €250 and €350 for under 35’s. We have had a great reaction to this offer. So please make that call. We might have to limit the number.

To see these rates and more on membership visit

www.cahirgolfclub.com/membership

Alternatively Phone: (052) 744 1474 / Email: cahirparkgolfclub@eircom.net

* Terms and Conditions Apply

Course Management

Some of our greens have been roped off to protect the surrounding areas from damage by buggies and carts.

We ask all golfers to comply with these guidelines during the winter / spring.

No buggies or carts are allowed inside the roped off areas. Please also repair pitches marks and divots to help the course staff keep our course in the best of order.

TIPPERARY GOLF CLUB

MENS SECTION

WINTER LEAGUE

Round 1 of our Winter League is now complete. The leaders after R1 with a fantastic 65 pts are Team 5. No time for any back-slapping I'm afraid, there are a gang of other teams right on their tails.

The deadline for Round 2 cards is Sunday, January 13.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Member Subscriptions for 2019 are now accepted at the bar.

A summary of our eclectics for the year can be found on http://www.tipperarygolfclub.com/ 2018/12/eclectics-2018/ .

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, January 01 - New Year’s Day - Open Team Of 3. Saturday-Sunday, January 05-06 - Weekend Sweep.

Wednesday, December 26 - St. Stephen’s Day - Open Team Of 3: Winners: Shane Moloney, David Mulcahy, Eamonn Mulcahy - 52 pts.

Saturday-Sunday, December 29-30 - Weekend Sweep: Cat 1: Jim McGlynn (7) 32 pts. Cat 2: John Morrissey (10) 34 pts. Cat 3: Sean Bohan (13) 32 pts.

Seniors

Winners 65 pts: Frank Dalton, Paddy Kelly (K), Jack O’Dwyer, John Ryan (B). 2nd 64 pts: Pat Leahy, Alex Ryan, Seamus Ryan, John Walsh. 3rd 59 pts: Jim Foley, Matt Kennedy, Andy Lacey, Ignatius Walsh.

Cards

Next cards January 5th.

Lotto

9,16,17 & 22 – Jackpot not won – Next Week €17,000. Lucky Dips: Kathleen O'Dwyer, John Joe & Mary O'Donoghue, Sharon Rafferty (c/o Willie Mulvihill), Pat O'Donovan, Mary McCarthy (Cahir). Promoter: Joe Considine.

LADIES SECTION

Notes for Diary

There was a fine turnout for the recent ladies scramble sponsored by Glanbia with Eileen Carroll, Eileen Barry and Mary Fitzgerald coming out on top as winners of the competition. Congrats to James Collins for winning the fabulous painting by Liam Clancy that was recently raffle.

Please make note of some small changes in the draws and timesheet on Wednesdays - draws at 9am, 9.30am, 10am, 10.30am, 11am and 1.45pm, the timesheet will operate from 12 to 1pm and from 2pm for the winter season.

We would like to wish all our members a peaceful and happy New Year and enjoyable golfing in 2019

RESULTS

3ball scramble on Wednesday December 19:

Winners: Eileen Carroll (30), Eileen Barry (31), Mary Fitzgerald (30) - 32.9

R/up: Renagh Murphy (10), Paula Mahony (17), Ghost (36) - 33.7

3rd: Yvonne Daly Ryan (8), Fionnula Fenton (36), Josie Dunne (23) - 35.3

CARRICK-ON-SUIR GOLF CLUB

FIXTURES

Monday December 30 – January 6: Nine hole re-entry.

Monday, December 31 – Sunday, January 6: Winter League Round 5, Team round, continues.

Wednesday January 2: Ladies Stableford competition.

Saturday, December 31 – Sunday, January 6: Open 2 Person Scramble (15 Holes) continues.

Saturday/Sunday January 5 and January 6: 15 Hole Open Singles

LOTTO

Lotto draw December 16. Numbers drawn 1, 5, 15, 23 no winner of the Jackpot. Five people matched three numbers and each receives €40.

Next draw Sunday January 30. New Jackpot €8,400

RESULTS

9 Hole Club re-entry competition

Category A) Pat Mansell (14) 24pts

Category B) Pat Duggan (21) 27pts

Saturday, December 29 & Sunday, December 30: 15 Hole Stableford

1st Pat Mansell (14) 38pts

2nd Alan Phelan (12) 37pts

Gross: Robert Barry (2) 30pts

3rd Sean Walsh (7) 35pts c/b

SLIEVENAMON GOLF CLUB

CAPTAINS' DRIVE IN

Both Captains, John O'Sullivan and Phil Whyte have decided to have their drive-in early this year to get members back to the game as early as possible. So with that in mind the date for the drive-in is fixed for Sunday, January 13. Draw for partners up to 10.30am with shotgun start at 11am.

Play will be over 12 holes, mixed scramble. All this will be weather permittimng, but either way the drive-in will take place on Sunday, January 13, at 11am. The Captains' would also like to wish all staff and members a happy and healthy new year.

NEW RULES

Members should know by now that a lot of rule changes came in to operation on January 1st, 2019. Some of these new rules are listed below but if members need to know all the changes they can be seen in the new edition of the Rules of Golf or golfers can log on to www.randa.org/en/rog/2019/pages/ players-edition and get to grips with the rules.

(1) Ball to be dropped from knee height (NOT shoulder height); (2) Measure the area to drop in with the longest club in your bag, except a putter; (3) Drop in and play from the relief area; (4) When dropping back-on-the-line, your ball cannot be played from nearer the hole than your chosen referernce point; (5) Time to search for ball is now 3 minutes, NOT 5 minutes; (6) If you accidentally move your ball while searching for it, replace it without penalty; (7) No penalty for a double hit, it only counts as one stroke; (8) No penalty if your ball hits you or your equipment accidentally after a stroke; (9) No penalty if your ball strikes the flagstick when you have chosen to leave it in the hole; (10) Spike marks and other shoe damage on the putting green can be repaired; (11) Ball accidentally moved on putting green – no penalty and replace; (12) Ball marked, lifted and replaced on putting green is moved by wind to another position – replace ball on the original spot; (13) Penalty areas replace water hazards, and you can move loose impediments, ground your club and take practice swings in penalty areas without penalty, just as you can on the fairway or in the rough; (14) You can’t take relief from a penalty area unless you are 95% certain you ball is in the penalty area; (15) In bunkers you can move loose impediments; (16) In bunkers you cannot touch the sand with your club in the area right in front of or right behind your ball, during your backswing or in taking practice swings; (17) Free relief is allowed if your ball is embedded on the fairway or in the rough (but “embedded,” means that part of your ball is below the level of the ground; (18) Unplayable ball in bunker – extra option to drop outside the bunker for 2 penalty strokes; (19) You cannot have your caddie or your partner standing behind you once you begin taking your stance; (20) Pace of Play – it is recommended that you take no longer than 40 seconds to make a stroke (and usually you should be able to play more quickly than that) and Ready Golf is stroke play is encouraged.

A WINTER LEAGUE

A very worthwhile suggestion has been put forward that merits members attention - a combined Winter League for ALL. The idea is to get all members both new and old, Juniors and Seniors of all gender in a coordinated and cohesive way to endeavour to make the Club even more socially enjoyable. Example of how the Winter League might work – Depending on numbers, eight teams of six men and four ladies play each other every Sunday. Each team has a Captain who is responsible for picking their team each week. There would be a different competition each week. Scores would be kept and a league table published on an ongoing basis. Suggested Format: *Eight teams of six men and four ladies. *15 hole matchplay over 6 rounds. *Shotgun start. *5 Rounds of Foursome/Fourball matchplay on Sundays at 11am. *Final Round of Singles matchplay on Saturday at 11am. *Buffet and prize giving immediately after final round. Hopefully members will give the merits of the proposal of a Winter League careful consideration. Let us know your thoughts and intentions for this very worthy proposal.

CLUBHOUSE RESTAURANT

The Clubhouse Restaurant is open for lunch on Sunday next, January 6. Booking as usual is advisable. The number to call is (052) 613 2213 to make sure that you get your table. Lunch will be served between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

CHECK US OUT

If you want all the news, chat, photos, competitions make sure to check out our Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/ slievenamongolfclub for all information.