The venues have been confirmed for next week's Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals featuring Tipperary schools

Nenagh CBS, Our Lady's Templemore and Thurles CBS will all be in Dr Harty Cup (Munster post-primary schools under-19A hurling championship) quarter-final action on Wednesday, January 9th - all three Tipperary schools enter the knock-out phase of the competition as second seeds and really have their work carved out for them in the last eight. And, the venues have now been confirmed for each and every game.

In the up-coming quarter-finals Our Lady’s Templemore will take on Midleton CBS in Bansha (1.30pm), Thurles CBS face John The Baptist Community School, Hospital in Dundrum (1.30pm) and Nenagh CBS collide with Christian Brothers College, Cork in Kilmallock (1.30pm) while in the last remaining quarter-final St Colman’s Fermoy meet De La Salle, Waterford.

Nenagh CBS appear to have drawn the most intimidating opposition in the quarter-finals - Christian Brothers College have already accounted for Castletroy College, Limerick (6-19 to 0-10) and Thurles CBS (4-19 to 1-13), but Nenagh's form during the latter stages of the group stage of the competition will nourish the ambitions of the North Tipperary outfit.

Midleton CBS drew initially with De La Salle, Waterford (1-13 to 2-10) before a comprehensive victory over St Flannan's (2-19 to 1-10) propelled the Cork men into a quarter-final against Our Lady's Templemore. The Templemore lads will really need to perform at their best to get the better of Middleton here.

Similarly, Thurles CBS require a big performance against John The Baptist Community School, Hospital. The Limerick outfit beat Blackwater Community School, Lismore by three points during the group phase of the competition (2-14 to 0-17), but also managed to wallop Our Lady's Templemore (2-22 to 1-13).

SEMI-FINAL DRAW

In the semi-finals of the Dr Harty Cup the winner of the meeting between St Colman’s and De La Salle will face the winner of the clash between Midleton CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore. Meanwhile if Nenagh CBS beat Christian Brothers College they will take on either John The Baptist or Thurles CBS in the final four. The Dr Harty Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place on January 26th and the final on February 16th.

GROUP STAGE

Although Thurles CBS suffered a fifteen-point Dr Harty Cup defeat (1-13 to 4-19) at the hands of Christian Brothers College (Cork) at Bansha on November 21st Thurles still progressed to the quarter-finals alongside Nenagh CBS and Our Lady’s Templemore.

This season the tournament featured a group stage with the winning team and the runners-up in each respective group progressing to the seeded quarter-finals. Just three teams featured in group D and Thurles CBS qualified for the knock-out stage of the competition by virtue of their 2-22 to 0-6 win over Castletroy College. The manner of the defeat suffered at the hands of Christian Brothers College was reasonably distressing from a Thurles CBS point of view, but Thurles CBS have enjoyed some time to re-group ahead of the quarter-finals.

On November 21st John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick) beat Blackwater Community School, Lismore (2-14 to 0-17) which ensured that Our Lady’s finished second in group C behind Hospital. In the opening round of games in group C (three teams) Our Lady’s Templemore suffered a twelve-point defeat (1-13 to 2-22) at the hands of John The Baptist Community School (Hospital, Limerick), but Templemore bounced back to beat Blackwater (2-16 to 2-6) in round two. So, Hospital won the group on four points and Our Lady’s finished second on two.

On November 21st Nenagh CBS surged to a superb 3-10 to 0-9 victory over Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh (Cork) in Kilfinane. And, thanks to their second successive win Nenagh CBS booked their place in the quarter-finals at the expense of defending champions Árdscoil Rís who were beaten by St Colman’s Fermoy (2-19 to 1-15) in Kilmallock. In the opening round of games Nenagh CBS suffered a heavy defeat against St Colman’s (1-11 to 3-18), but Nenagh CBS stormed back into contention thanks to a superb eight-point win over Árdscoil Rís (2-23 to 3-12). So, St Colman’s won the group on six points while Nenagh CBS finished second on four.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last Munster crown materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the cup famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all.

