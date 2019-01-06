Carrick-on-Suir athletes won 23 national medals in 2018

Carrick-on-Suir Athletics Club can look back on 2018 as a year of great achievements with it athletes from U-9 to Over 35 winning nine national titles and 23 national medals.

The Club's small pool of athletes won medals in sprints, hurdles, long jump, javelin, discus and relays.

The Club's boys U-10 relay team were impressive winners in Munster and the U-13 mixed relay team were impressive winners at the Community Games finals in Limerick but were disqualified later over a very borderline zone exchange.

All these athletes were all multiple medallists at Munster and county level along with the Club's younger U-9 and U-10 athletes.

Sarah Bartley and Ruby Norris led the way in the U-9 and U-10 age groups and there was great relay success at national championships.

The Club aims to progress these talented young athletes to compete for medals at national level in the coming years and be selected on Irish teams.

Darren Prout and Miriam Daly, meanwhile, competed Internationally for Ireland with Darren winning double gold in 400m hurdles and 4x4 relay at the Varsity International.

Miriam had a fantastic 2018 season winning 4 national titles. She also broke the Irish 4x4 relay record.

Internationally, she won double gold at the Celtic International in the 400m hurdles and 4x4 relay.

Miriam also competed in European Youth championships in Hungary and finished the season at the World Youth Olympics in Argentina putting in great performances in both competitions against the world’s best athletes.

Carrick AC congratulates all its athletes and coaches on a great year.