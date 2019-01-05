Tipperary ease into Munster League Final with victory over Kerry at Nenagh

Tipperary 4-20

Kerry 1-14

Three first half goals helped Tipperary into the final of the Munster senior league when they comprehensively defeated Kerry at Nenagh this afternoon in front of 1,186 spectators.

Conditions were ideal for this game and it didn't take Tipperary long to stamp their authority on proceedings with a flurry of early points. However the goals were the major talking points with the first coming from Jason Forde in the 25th minute followed by a Mark Kehoe effort six munutes later. But, the pick of the scores was the Noel McGrath goal in the 34th minute as he raced onto a Jason Forde sideline cut from across the field and volleyed the ball directly to the net - a superb goal, and a score which gave Liam Sheedy's men a 3-14 to 0-7 interval lead, Brandon Barrett getting four of the Kerry points.

The second half was only three minutes old when the Kerry net was rattled again, this time by Patrick Maher who saw his initial shot saved, but he followed up to knock the ball past the helpless John O'Halloran.

Kerry battled gamely throughout the game but they just could not match Tipperary's speed of thought and fluency in attack. However, the did have a fine goal from centre forward Shane Conway in the 28th minute as he cut through and buried the ball to the net past Barry Hogan who got a touch on it but was unable to keep it out.

Tipperary, with ten different scorers on the day and with Padraic Maher operating at full back, are now through to the final of the league with their opponents to be decided tomorrow afternoon.