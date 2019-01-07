GOLF
Carrick on Suir Golf Club update
Results and fixtures
Fixtures
Monday Jan. 7th – Jan. 13th Nine hole re-entry,
Monday Jan. 7th – Jan. 20th Winter League Round 6, individual round
Wednesday Jan. 9th, Ladies Stableford competition
Saturday/Sunday Jan. 12th & Jan. 13th 15 Hole Open Singles
Lotto draw Dec. 30th, Nos drawn 1, 5, 15, 23 no winner of the Jackpot, 4 people matched 3 Nos and each receives €40, next draw Sunday Jan. 13th. new Jacpot €8,400
Men’s Results
Club 9 Hole re-ertry
Category A) Pat Mansell (14) 23pts 1 Penalty point deducted c/b
Category B) Gerry Lonergan (15) 23pts c/b
Sat. Jan 5th & Sun Jan 6th 15 Hole Stableford
1st Kevin Barry (11) 38pts
2nd Dermot Comerford (12) 35pts
Gross: Robert Barry (2) 31pts
3rd Brian Cashin (18) 34pts c/b
Winter League Round 5 (Team Round)
1st Sean Fitzpatrick (11) 22pts & Declan Sexton (16) 26pts Total 48pts
2nd Gerry Lonergan (15) 23pts & Ger Woods (16) 21pts Total 44pts
2 Person Scramble
1st Jack Keane (8) and Alan Byrne (15) 53 ⅙
2nd Sean Tyler (10) and Robbie Kelly (4) 53 4/6
3rd Robert Barry (2) and Kevin Barry (11) 53 5/6 c/b
Visitors: Kris Kinkead (10) and Peter Kinkead (17) 56 3/6
Ladies: M. O’Connell (18) and F. O’Donnell (12) 63
Ladies Reusults
Jan. 2nd 9 Hole Ladies Stableford
Category A) Janet White (19) 18pts
Category B) Aileen Fitzpatrick (28) 19 pts
Category C) Margot Grace (35) 12pts
The Winter League finished.
1st place : Team Ping (302 points)
2nd place: Team Srixon (299 points)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on