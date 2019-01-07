Carrick on Suir Golf Club update

Fixtures

Monday Jan. 7th – Jan. 13th Nine hole re-entry,

Monday Jan. 7th – Jan. 20th Winter League Round 6, individual round

Wednesday Jan. 9th, Ladies Stableford competition

Saturday/Sunday Jan. 12th & Jan. 13th 15 Hole Open Singles

Lotto draw Dec. 30th, Nos drawn 1, 5, 15, 23 no winner of the Jackpot, 4 people matched 3 Nos and each receives €40, next draw Sunday Jan. 13th. new Jacpot €8,400

Men’s Results

Club 9 Hole re-ertry

Category A) Pat Mansell (14) 23pts 1 Penalty point deducted c/b

Category B) Gerry Lonergan (15) 23pts c/b

Sat. Jan 5th & Sun Jan 6th 15 Hole Stableford

1st Kevin Barry (11) 38pts

2nd Dermot Comerford (12) 35pts

Gross: Robert Barry (2) 31pts

3rd Brian Cashin (18) 34pts c/b

Winter League Round 5 (Team Round)

1st Sean Fitzpatrick (11) 22pts & Declan Sexton (16) 26pts Total 48pts

2nd Gerry Lonergan (15) 23pts & Ger Woods (16) 21pts Total 44pts

2 Person Scramble

1st Jack Keane (8) and Alan Byrne (15) 53 ⅙

2nd Sean Tyler (10) and Robbie Kelly (4) 53 4/6

3rd Robert Barry (2) and Kevin Barry (11) 53 5/6 c/b

Visitors: Kris Kinkead (10) and Peter Kinkead (17) 56 3/6

Ladies: M. O’Connell (18) and F. O’Donnell (12) 63

Ladies Reusults

Jan. 2nd 9 Hole Ladies Stableford

Category A) Janet White (19) 18pts

Category B) Aileen Fitzpatrick (28) 19 pts

Category C) Margot Grace (35) 12pts

The Winter League finished.

1st place : Team Ping (302 points)

2nd place: Team Srixon (299 points)