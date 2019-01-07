Fixtures details released for this weekend's FAI Junior Cup sixth round featuring five Tipperary clubs

The fixture details have been released for the sixth round of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup which features five Tipperary clubs. And, one of the most eye-catching ties sees Thurles outfit Peake Villa face a daunting 417-kilometre journey to take on Greencastle Celtic (Inishowen District League) in Donegal on Sunday, January 13th (2pm).

Newport Town, who compete in the Limerick District League, are also away, but don’t have nearly as far to travel as this season’s surprise packet will face the Limerick District League’s Aisling Annacotty in Annacotty on Sunday, January 13th (2.15pm).

Thankfully, St Michael’s, Clonmel Town and Blackcastle Templemore Harps will all play at home in the sixth round and enjoy a terrific chance to book their place in the last sixteen of the competition.

An outstanding St Michael’s team, who won the competition outright as recently as 2014, will face last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in Tipperary on Sunday, January 13th at 2pm while Clonmel Town will host Wayside Celtic (Dublin) on Saturday, January 12th (2pm).

Finally, BT Harps have been drawn at home to Ballymun United and that contest is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 13th in Templemore at 2pm.

New Balance FAI Junior Cup sixth round fixtures:

Saturday, January 12th

Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic 2pm

Sunday, January 13th

BT Harps v Ballymun United 2pm

St Michael’s v Newmarket Celtic 2pm

Greencastle v Peake Villa 2pm

Aisling Annacotty v Newport 2.15pm

The full draw for the sixth round of the FAI Junior Cup reads as follows: St Michael's v Newmarket Celtic, Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic, Rosemount Mulvey or Dunboyne FC v Crumlin United, Sheriff YC v Pike Rovers, Gorey Rangers v Freebooters, Aisling Annacotty v Newport Town, Evergreen FC v Cappry Rovers, Blackcastle Templemore Harps v Ballymun United, Mervue United v Booth Road Celtic or Suncroft FC, Westport Utd v Usher Celtic, Tramore AFC or Athenry FC v Willow Park, VEC FC v Glin Rovers, Crettyard FC v Muirhevna Mor or Ballynanty Rovers, Greencastle Celtic v Peake Villa FC, Glengad Utd v Birr Town, Regional United v Ardmore or St Paul's Artane or MP FC.

FURTHER READING

