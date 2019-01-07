Gaelic Grounds will host the Munster Hurling League final between Tipperary and Clare on January 13th

Tipperary will take on Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final on Sunday, January 13th in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (throw-in 2pm). On Saturday afternoon at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh the Premier County dismissed the challenge of Kerry (4-20 to 1-14) to book their place in the decider while on Sunday the Banner accounted for Waterford (2-20 to 3-16) at Fraher Field, Dungarvan having previously edged out Cork by two points (1-20 to 0-21). In an interesting development Tipperary will also face Clare in the opening round of the league at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, January 26th.

Clare were in terrific form against Waterford and led 1-12 to 0-4 with just twenty-six minutes played. And, the following team started for Clare in Dungarvan: Dónal Tuohy, Jason McCarthy, David McInerney, Rory Hayes, Aidan McCarthy, Conor Cleary, Cathal Malone, Shane Golden, Tony Kelly, Diarmuid Ryan, Niall Deasy, Ryan Taylor, Colin Guilfoyle, Aron Shanagher, Michael O’Neill. Subs used: Jack Browne, Gary Cooney, Podge Collins, David Conroy and Michael O’Malley.

Tipperary, of course, got off to a really encouraging start in the pre-season tournament when beating Limerick (4-14 to 2-17) at Páirc na nGael in Limerick on Friday, December 14th.

2019 ALLIANZ NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE

Tipperary will launch their 2019 Allianz National Hurling League campaign at home to Clare at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, January 26th. On Saturday, February 2nd the Premier County are away to Limerick followed by another away trip to Wexford on Sunday, February 17th before Liam Sheedy's men host Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, February 24th and conclude the group stage of the Allianz National Hurling League away to Cork on Sunday, March 3rd.

The league quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, March 10th, the semi-finals on Saturday, March 16th and the final on Sunday, March 24th.

Please note that a successful run to the final of the 2019 Allianz National Hurling League would involve Tipperary playing eight games in nine weeks.

Tipperary have, of course, lost the last two successive league finals to Galway and Kilkenny respectively while the Premier County have not won the competition since 2008. Tipp also lost the 2009, 2013 and 2014 league finals meaning that blue and gold supporters have now endured five successive defeats in Tipperary's last five league final appearances. Tipperary, however, still top the national league roll of honour with nineteen titles to their name while Kilkenny are second on eighteen.

Tipperary will launch their 2019 Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign on Sunday, May 12th away to Cork.

TIPPERARY TRAINING PANEL

Liam Sheedy (Portroe) and his management team, which features Tommy Dunne (Toomevara) and Darragh Egan (Kiladangan), recently named the following pre-season Tipperary senior hurling training panel: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken's), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Willie Connors (Kiladangan), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Mark McCarthy (Toomevara), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Seán O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Jason Ryan (Toomevara) and David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

