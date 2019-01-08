Tipperary Senior Cross Country Preview - Can anyone stop Siobhan O'Doherty?

Galbally will play hosts next Sunday to the County Senior Cross-Country Championships, with the Mooreabbey Milers Club promoting these Championships.

The programme starts at 12 noon with the Senior Women 6k, three to count on a team and followed by the Senior Men’s 10K race, four to count on a team.

These Championships are usually very competitive.

In the Senior Women’s race, the favourite would be Siobhan Doherty of Borrisokane.

Other athletes that could made the podium include Madeline Loughnane and Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes, Dymphna Ryan and Linda Grogan of Dundrum and Ciara Cummins of Nenagh Olympic.

In the team competition, the defending Champions are Thurles Crokes with their team of Carmel Fitzgibbon, Madeline Loughnane and Jacqueline Hughes and they will face tough competition from Dundrum who can also call upon Mairead Julian while the host Club Mooreabbey Milers will be looking to athletes like Marie O’Shea, Aoife Courtney and Sarah Fitzpatrick to win the title.

Other Clubs that can have a say in the destination of the medals includes Moyne and Clonmel AC.

MENS RACE

The men’s race will also be a very competitive race with athletes like Kevin Moore of Dundrum, Stuart Moloney of Mooreabbey Milers, Denis Shanahan of Thurles Crokes, and David Mansfield of Clonmel.

In the team event, the defending Champions are Dundrum and they will once again have a major say in the destination of the title with athletes like Gareth McGlinchey, Dermot Hayes and Eamon Morrissey. They will face tough competition from Clubs like Thurles Crokes who will be looking to athletes like John Fitzgibbon, John Treacy, Liam Shanahan, the current Munster intermediate Cross Country Champions, Mooreabbey Milers will also be looking to win back the title and they will be able to call upon such athletes as Tom Blackburn, Kieran Lees and Willie O’Donoghue. other Clubs that could have a say in the destination of the team medals include Clonmel and Templemore.

