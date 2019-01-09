Harty Cup campaign comes to a crushing end for Our Lady’s Templemore against Midleton CBS at Bansha

Unfortunately Our Lady’s Templemore were crushed by an impressive Midleton CBS outfit at Bansha on Wednesday afternoon in the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup (Munster post-primary schools under-19A hurling championship). Gearóid O’Connor, Conor Ryan, John Campion and James Devaney did their utmost, but on this occasion Our Lady’s Templemore were out-classed.

Dr Harty Cup Quarter-Final

Our Lady’s Templemore 0-19

Midleton CBS 7-15

Our Lady’s certainly tried hard in the opening half, but with their wing-backs regularly finding themselves pulled out of position the Templemore lads paid a dear price when conceding three first half goals.

That said the Tipperary outfit were still in with a fighting chance at the break. By that juncture Our Lady’s trailed by a manageable five points (0-11 to 3-7), but on the resumption Midleton CBS were merciless and smashed home three further goals inside the opening six minutes of the second half to end this quarter-final as a contest.

EARLY LEAD

Our Lady’s streaked into an early lead when Gearóid O’Connor shrugged off some distasteful jeering from a band of Midleton CBS supporters to convert two early frees and propel Templemore toward a 0-3 to 0-1 lead with five minutes played.

The misfortunate Ciarán McCormack in the Templemore goal spilled a Kian Farmer delivery in the seventh minute, however, and Midleton CBS were left celebrating the opening goal of the game.

Three magnificent points from Gearóid O’Connor roused the Our Lady’s team and entering the second quarter the sides were level (0-6 to 1-3) when Midleton wing-forward Gary Carroll grabbed a puck-out and buried a superb goal.

Conor Ryan responded with a cracker of a point in the 22nd minute following some determined work from Shane Lowe, but with the Our Lady’s half-backs getting sucked out the field Templemore’s inside backs were isolated and paid the price in the 24th minute when the towering Jason Hankard grabbed a delivery and lashed his shot into the roof of the net. Sam Quirke (free) and Ross O’Regan soon added points to leave Templemore trailing by nine.

We have, however, long come to associate a magnificent fighting spirit with Our Lady’s and that determination featured during the closing minutes of the opening when an effort from Conor Ryan and three Gearóid O’Connor crackers cut the deficit to five (0-11 to 3-7).

SECOND HALF

Jason Hankard and Kian Farmer buried Midleton CBS goals during the opening two minutes of the second half and although Gearóid O’Connor managed to convert a placed ball in response a searching Sam Quirke sideline ball somehow found its way to the net in the 36th minute and Our Lady’s trailed by fourteen (0-12 to 6-8).

An excellent solo effort from James Devaney gave the Templemore supporters something to cheer in the 39th minute and although Gearóid O’Connor converted five more placed balls Our Lady’s were utterly out-classed during the concluding quarter of this contest.

Kian Farmer set up Joe Stack for Midleton CBS’ seventh goal in the 47th minute and it is frightening to note that Kian Farmer (two), Jason Hankard, Joe Stack and Ross O’Regan also spurned gilt-edged goal-scoring opportunities during the course of this lop-sided quarter-final. That said Our Lady’s Templemore kept working hard and maintained their discipline throughout.

MATCH DETAILS

Our Lady’s Templemore: Ciarán McCormack, Seán Hayes, Fintan Purcell (0-1), Henry Fogarty, Dean Lawlor, Lorcan Roche, Shane Lowe, John Campion, Conor Ryan (0-2), Kenny Ryan, Gearóid O’Connor (0-14, 0-8 frees, 0-1 ‘65s), James Devaney (0-2), Eddie Ryan, Tony Cahill, Conor McGrath. Subs: (33rd) Jamie Ryan for Seán Hayes, (52nd) Ben Stapleton for Eddie Ryan, (56th) James Corcoran for Shane Lowe.

Midleton CBS: Jack McGann, Cormac O’Brien, Dylan Hogan, Dylan Healy (0-1), Ritchie Landers, Ciarán Joyce, Darragh Moran, Ryan McCarthy, Sam Quirke (1-2, 1-0 sideline, 0-1 frees, 0-1 ‘65s), Gary Carroll (1-1), Cathal Hickey (0-2, 0-1 frees), Ross O’Regan (0-4, 0-3 frees), Kian Farmer (2-2), Joe Stack (1-1), Jason Hankard (2-1). Subs: (47th) Peter Hassett for Ryan McCarthy, (50th) Arthur Nganoe for Joe Stack, (52nd) Pádraig Leahy for Ross O’Regan, (53rd) John Millerick for Sam Quirke, (56th) Seán Walsh (0-1, 0-1 frees) for Cathal Hickey.

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick).

