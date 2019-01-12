Carrick Swan Club’s agm is this Sunday

Carrick Swan GAA Club's annual general meeting takes place this Sunday, January 13 at 2pm in the clubhouse.

All Swan Club members are invited to attend. It's a chance for you to voice your opinion on some key decisions made in the Club. It's the most important meeting of the year.

Training for U-14, U-16, U-18 and Junior B camogie players resumes in the next few weeks. If you wish to join any of the Club's teams, you are more than welcome. Contact the Club through its website or Facebook.

The weekly bingo sessions returned to the Swan Hall last week. Bingo takes place every Thursday at 8.30pm and all are welcome.

All in the Club and further afield wish Chairperson Tony Hogan the very best of health and happiness on his retirement from the CBS Greenschool just before the Christmas break. Tony was the school's caretaker there for more than 20 years and has been a great friend to all the students, parents and staff.

The Juvenile lotto jackpot prize last week was €5,750 and it wasn't won. Numbers drawn were 01, 02, 06, 18. Three players matched three and won €70 each. This week's jackpot prize is €6,000.