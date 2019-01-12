Clonmel Town go into FAI Cup action today; two more Tipp teams tomorrow

Best of luck to the three remaining TSDL teams in the New Balance FAI Junior Cup this weekend.

Clonmel Town are first into action on Saturday when they host Dublin side Wayside Celtic at the Dr. Pat O’Callaghan Complex on the Cashel Road at 2 pm. Town, on this the 25th anniversary of their 1994 triumph, will be hoping to advance to the last 16.

There form has been a little bit up and down of late, losing 4-1 to St. Michael’s in the Munster Junior Cup two weeks ago while on Sunday last they struggled to overcome Tipperary Town at the Complex, winning 4-3 in the end.

Wayside Celtic, from Stepaside in South County Dublin, play their football in the Leinster League, and will be formidable opponents to Town today.

The home side will be hoping for good support as they attempt to continue their run in this year’s competition.

Tomorrow St. Michael’s will entertain the very competitive Newmarket Celtic from County Clare at Cooke Park, Tipperary Town, and will be expected to shade what should be a very competitive encounter.

Peake Villa will make the long trip to the Inisowen Peninsula in County Donegal to take on Greencastle. Hopefully for positive result will shorten the journey home for the Thurles side.

Fingers crossed all three can advance to the next round.

New Balance F.A.I. Junior Cup 6th Round

Clonmel Town v Wayside Celtic, 2pm M Teehan, J Teehan, P Ivors

St. Michael’s v Newmarket Celtic, 2pm P Keane, J Lyons, G Ward

Greencastle v Peake Villa, 2pm

