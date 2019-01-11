Tipperary unveil panel for up-coming ladies football Lidl National League division one campaign

Tipperary senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne has unveiled a panel of thirty-six players for the up-coming Lidl National Football League division one campaign - the Premier County beat Cavan in the 2018 division two league final to earn their place at the top table of ladies football.

Fully fourteen clubs are represented in the Tipperary panel who face Mayo (away - February 2nd-3rd) in round one. During their division one campaign the Premier County will also take on All-Ireland champions Dublin in round two (at home - February 9th-10th) before facing contests against Cork (away - February 23rd-24th), Donegal (away - March 2nd-3rd), Galway (home - March 16th-17th), Monaghan (home - March 23rd-24th) and Westmeath (away - April 6th-7th).

Camida and Tipperary Spring Water are the proud sponsors of the Tipperary ladies football team.

The Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Association have recently established an Instagram account which you can follow by clicking here.

2019 TIPPERARY PANEL

Tipperary’s 2019 Lidl National League panel reads as follows: Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), Katie Cunningham (Latin-Cullen), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Jenny Everard (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne Templetuohy), Róisín Daly (Moyne Templetuohy), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) & Maria Curley (Templemore).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.