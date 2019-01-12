Revealed: Twenty-seven of the thirty senior hurling clubs in Tipperary confirm their 2019 management teams

With the draw for the 2019 Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship scheduled to take place on Monday, January 28th the clubs of the Premier County have been busy in recent weeks finalizing their respective management teams. There have been some interesting appointments as the contenders gear themselves us for what is likely to be another thrilling championship. And, in total twenty-seven of the thirty senior hurling clubs in the Premier County have confirmed their respective management teams - please read on for all the details.

ROINN I - DAN BREEN CUP

Portumna's Johnny Kelly has returned for a third season at the Borris-Ileigh helm and he is joined on the management team by selectors Philip Maher, Philip Kenny and Martin Maher while Angelo Walsh will take responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

Following Burgess' Séamus Ó Riain Cup final success in 2018 manager Pat Gibson has remained in place alongside selectors Paul Hogan and Hughie Ryan. Adare's Paul Keane has returned for a second successive season as hurling coach while Darren Harrington will be the Burgess S&C coach this season.

Paddy Bourke, who was a selector in 2018, has taken over as Clonoulty-Rossmore manager while Limerick's Leo O'Connor will replace John Devane as head coach. The county champions' management team also features assistant coach Jason Forristal and S&C coach Andy O'Connor.

Drom & Inch have appointed Séamus Kennedy as manager once more while Galway man John Mullins will coach the side. The Drom & Inch management team also features selectors Lorcan Looby, Tom Kenneally and Eamonn Buckley.

Paul Sexton has been appointed manager of the Éire Óg Annacarty senior hurling team and will work alongside selectors Jeremy Furlong and Kevin Fox. Meanwhile Limerick man John Touhy will coach the side. Annacarty's S&C coach is James Maxwell.

Brian Lawlor has been appointed as manager of the Kiladangan senior hurling team while Portumna native Seán Treacy will coach the side. An eye-catching Kiladangan management team also features selectors James Flannery and Murty Nolan.

Former Waterford manager Michael Ryan, who guided St Mary's Clonmel to intermediate county final success in 2017, has been appointed as manager of the Killenaule senior hurling team. Tony Shelly, who is also coaching the Tipperary minor hurling team this year, will coach the side while 2018 manager Declan Ryan is staying on as a selector. Meanwhile Sean O'Regan has been appointed S&C coach.

Following a terrific 2018 season Liam O'Shea has returned as Kilruane MacDonagh's manager. Ballinahinch's Cormac McGrath will coach the side and Pat McLoughney will perform the role of selector while you can also be sure that Eamonn O'Shea will have an influence on the set-up.

Manager Noel Morris has assumed the reins of the Loughmore-Castleiney senior hurling team with Declan Laffan set to coach the side.

The Moycarkey-Borris senior hurling team will be managed by Brian Lonergan and coached by Sean Prendergast (Waterford) while Christy Clancy and Noel McKelvey have been appointed as selectors.

Former players Noel Maloney and John Brennan have been appointed joint-managers of the Nenagh Éire Óg senior hurling team while Limerick's Darragh Droog will remain in place as the Blues' strength and conditioning coach.

Club stalwart Dinny Hogan is the Portroe senior hurling manager for the second successive season and he is joined on the management team by selectors Noel O'Halloran and Dinny Quinn, performance analyst Michael Donnellan, strength and conditioning coach Keith Hennessy and hurling coach John Mulqueen (Limerick).

The Roscrea senior hurling management team will not be confirmed until the club's annual general meeting takes place on January 20th. It is rumoured, however, that Liam Dunphy is taking over as manager - Liam guided Roscrea to county minor A hurling final success in 2017. It is also rumoured that Liam Dunphy will be joined on the management team by former Clare inter-county star Colin Lynch as coach.

Séamus Quinn has returned as manager of the Thurles Sarsfields senior hurling team. Garry Mernagh, who helped to guide the Blues to the 2012 Munster title alongside Quinn, is back as coach while Tony O'Mara and Andy Ryan have been appointed as selectors. It is understood that this management team will manage the fortunes of the Thurles Sarsfields teams in both Roinn I and Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship.

Although coach Tommy Dunne has graduated to Liam Sheedy's Tipperary senior management ticket Denis Kelly is remaining on as the Toomevara senior hurling manager while Tommy Dunne has been replaced as coach by his brother Ken. Kevin Cummins is still a selector with the Greyhounds and although Ross Dunphy has moved on as S&C coach he has been replaced by Kenny McDonald.

John Ryan is staying on as manager of the Upperchurch-Drombane senior hurling team, but his management team now features Holycross-Ballycahill's Michael Ferncombe as coach. John Quinn and Gerry Ryan will perform the role of team selectors this season.

ROINN II - SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Brendan McKeogh has returned to the helm at Ballina and the man who guided the North Tipperary outfit to county intermediate honours in 2013 will be joined on the management team by selectors John Gleeson, Diarmuid Healy and Brian McKeogh while both Paddy Quinlan and Paddy Cassidy will take responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the team.

Nigel Cleere is the manager of the Ballingarry senior hurling team this season and will work alongside selectors Patrick ‘Blondie’ Ivors and Liam Cleere.

The 2019 Cashel King Cormacs management team has been finalised and reads as follows: Ronan O'Donoghue (manager), Brendan Bonnar (selector), David Enright (selector), Conor Dolan (hurling coach), Cillian Bonnar (S&C coach) and kit man Sean Barron.

Cashel's Kevin O'Sullivan will manage the Carrick Swans this season while his management team also features Alan P Ryan, Mark O'Halloran, Ray Dunne, Sam Walsh and Jim Kennedy.

Birr's Paul Murphy has been appointed manager in Clonakenny, but the remainder of his management team has not yet been confirmed by the Mid Tipperary club.

Fethard's Michael Ryan, who managed Tipperary to successive All-Ireland intermediate hurling titles in 2012 and 2013, has been announced as the new Holycross-Ballycahill manager. Brendan Ryan, John Ferncombe, Paul Galvin and Liam McCullagh also feature on the management team.

Successful under-21 manager Paudie Bourke has been appointed as the JK Bracken's senior hurling supremo. Bourke will work alongside selectors Padraic Keely and Peter Maher as well as strength and conditioning coach Stephen Butler.

Barney Loughnane has taken over as Lorrha-Dorrha manager and while JP Houlihan has been confirmed as a selector it is understood that another selector will be appointed in due course while Kevin Quinlan is also on board as the club's strength and conditioning coach.

The Mullinahone management team is not finalized and will be unveiled in due course later this month.

The Newport senior management team will not be confirmed until the club's annual general meeting has taken place on January 15th.

Club legend Declan Corcoran, who captained Tipperary to an intermediate All-Ireland hurling title in 2000, has taken over as Silvermines manager; Declan is joined on the management ticket by selectors Donal Forde and Anthony McGrath.

Thurles Sarsfields' John Lillis has been appointed manager of the St Mary's Clonmel senior hurling team alongside selectors Conal Murphy and Philip Hennessy.

Recently retired senior goalkeeper John Kennedy has succeeded Eoin Brislane as manager of the Templederry Kenyons senior hurling team; Donie Kennedy and Pat Minogue have also been appointed as selectors.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP STRUCTURE

The following teams will populate each grade of the hurling championship in 2019.

Sixteen clubs will comprise Roinn I of the 2019 county senior hurling championship - seed one: Nenagh Éire Óg, Toomevara, Drom & Inch and Kiladangan. Seed two: Clonoulty-Rossmore, Kilruane MacDonagh's, Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney. Seed three: Roscrea, Éire Óg Annacarty, Upperchurch-Drombane and Borris-Ileigh. Seed four: Killenaule, Portroe, Burgess and Moycarkey-Borris.

Twelve clubs competed for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) in 2018 and following the decision to suspend relegation from the grade two extra sides have joined the competition from the intermediate grade alongside the pair relegated from Roinn I.

Therefore fourteen clubs will battle it out for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2019 while following the promotion of two more sides from the intermediate championship the grade will be populated by sixteen clubs in time for the 2020 version of the competition.

Therefore the following fourteen sides will compete for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2019 with both of the competition's finalists promoted to Roinn I: Ballina, Ballingarry, Cashel King Cormacs, Carrick Swans, Clonakenny, Holycross-Ballycahill, JK Bracken's, Lorrha-Dorrha, Mullinahone, Newport, Silvermines, St Mary's Clonmel, Templederry Kenyons and Thurles Sarsfields.

Following the relegation of Carrick Davins and Arravale Rovers from the intermediate grade and the promotion of Boherlahan-Dualla from junior A the following eighteen sides will compete for the 2019 county intermediate hurling championship: Ballinahinch, Ballybacon-Grange, Boherlahan-Dualla, Borrisokane, Cappawhite, Drom & Inch, Galtee Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Kiladangan, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Knockavilla Kickhams, Lattin-Cullen Gaels, Moneygall, Moyle Rovers, Moyne-Templetuohy, Sean Treacy's and Shannon Rovers.

Twenty-one clubs competed for the 2018 intermediate championship, but following the promotion of two sides to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup, the relegation of two to junior A and similar measures in 2019 the competition will comprise sixteen teams in time for the 2020 version of the competition.

