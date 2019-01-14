Liam Cahill sets out his stall to be a future Tipperary senior hurling manager

Tipperary u-20 hurling Manager Liam Cahill has told the victorious Munster minor hurling champions to train on, develop and mature, because in time, he wants to help them win the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The statement of intent from the Ballingarry man was just one of a number of key messages delivered by the successful managers of the u-21 and minor hurlers on the night the spoils of battle were distributed to the players at The Anner Hotel at the weekend.

A large attendance saw the players receive their medals from President of the County Board, former All-Ireland winning captain Matt Hassett, and County Board Chairman John Devane. But, while PRO of the Board, Joe Bracken, excellently looked back at the events which led to the Tipperary flag being hoisted above others in 2018, the emphasis amongst the keynote speakers was very much on looking forward.

Liam Cahill had messages aplenty to get across including stating quite clearly that he wants to be considered for the Tipp senior hurling position in time, and when the time is right – he was one of the key contenders for the position when Michael Ryan stepped down during the summer. He encouraged the minor and u-21 players to continue their development and looked forward to linking up with them again in a bid to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to Tipperary.

Speaking on the campaign which saw Tipp lose the Munster Final very heavily to Cork before going on to defeat the same opposition in the All-Ireland Final in a quite magnificent revenge mission, he pointed to 'redemption' being high on their priority after the provincial hammering.

“The players gave us everything and anything that was asked of them was delivered. We had some serious questions to answer but the respect and honesty which came our way was outstanding. The willingness to change and adapt helped us to achieve the redemption we sought after the Munster Final. We knew after the Galway game that we had a very serious chance of winning the All-Ireland. And, in the lead-up to that final we promised ourselves that we would stage the greatest ambush ever seen.” They did just that and the title clinching goal from Conor Stakelum at the very death was greeted with scenes of delerious joy as the Premier County toasted their famous victory.

The Ballingarry man, who won a county senior hurling title with Thurles Sarsfields, congratulated the minors stating that the future is very bright and he looked forward to welcoming them into the u-20 fold in the coming seasons. But, he expressed the wish to go further than that stating; “I look forward to teaming up with you all again in time in our quest to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Tipperary,” he said.

Minor manager Tommy Dunne, who is now part of the senior hurling management team under Liam Sheedy, also imparted an important message to his players. Describing the year as being 'thoroughly enjoyable' he told the players that winning a Munster minor hurling crown does not mean that they will go on to have big careers in the game. “However, I am fairly certain that we have players in the squad who can go on and play important roles for Tipperary in the future provided you continue to work hard, grow and develop. But remember, hurling is not everything. Sometimes it feels like it is, but it is not. I would say to you all to try to have a balance in life. Try to keep an interest in other things outside of hurling because that will keep you right. Listen to the good people around you, including your parents and friends because they will help you achieve the right balance,” he said.

