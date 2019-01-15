Dundrum's Linda Grogan wins Tipperary Ladies Cross Country Senior title

Galbally was the venue last Sunday for the blue-ribbon events of the 2018 Cross Country Championships, the county Senior Women’s 6k and men’s 10K. With Galbally at the foot of the Galtee Mountains athletes and spectators were welcomed to County Limerick with a light mist but mild conditions on a good Cross-Country course that had everything, hills and plenty of long stretches for athletes to stride out while the spectators had an arm chair view of the whole event at the top of the hill.

The women’s race attracted a very good quality entry and spectators witnessed some great performances. None more so than that of Linda Grogan of Dundrum. Right from the start Linda made her intentions known as she went to the front soon after the start and set a strong pace on the 3-lap circuit.

At the end of the first lap she was well clear of the chasing pack and from there to the finish she made every stride a winning one as she came home a very worthy and convincing winner in 25 mins 39 secs.

This was Linda’s second time winning this prestigious title, her previous success was also in Galbally in 2016, Galbally has happy memories for her.

Midway through the first lap Dympna Ryan of Dundrum moved into 2nd place and as the race unfolded, she consolidated that Silver medal winning position when finishing 2nd in 26 mins 24 secs.

The battle for the Bronze medal was very close over the first lap with three athletes in contention, Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes, Angela Fogarty of Moyne and Aoife Courtney of the host club, Mooreabbey Milers. As the race unfolded, Aoife took up the pace midway through the 2nd lap and kept that strong running going in demanding conditions to win the Bronze medal, her first County Senior Cross Country medal in 26 mins 51 secs, brilliant running from this young athlete.

For the record Angela Fogarty of Moyne was 4th in 27 mins 13 secs with Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes 5th in 27 mins 23 secs and Carmel Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes, the defending Champion, 6th in 28 mins 2 secs.

In the team event both Thurles Crokes and Dundrum had two athletes in the top six, so all eyes were on the top of the hill for the 3rd scorer on each team. Soon afterwards we saw Karen Coughlan of Dundrum coming over the top of the hill and she kept the pace going to finish a very creditable 10th in 28 mins 53 secs to secure the Inter club Gold medals and Cup for Dundrum along with her teams mates Linda and Dympna and helped Dundrum to bring the County Senior Club title back to the village after an absence of six years, in convincing fashion.

The Silver medals were won by the Mooreabbey Milers team of Aoife, Sarah Fitzpatrick 9th in 28 mins 30 secs and Mary Louise Ryan 11th in 29 mins 3 secs. The Thurles Crokes team of Madeline Loughnane, Carmel Fitzgibbon and Martina Ryan 15th in 29 mins 44 secs won the Bronze medals with Clonmel 4th and Moyne 5th.

We also had a B Section in this event encouraging Clubs to enter more than one team and here the gold medals were won by the host team of Marie O Shea 12th in 29:20, Martina Moloney 16th in 29:56 and Aine McGrath 19th in 30:58.