GAA

Upcoming West Tipperary GAA fixtures

u-21 football

Sunday Janauary 27

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 A Football Round 1

Bansha 12:00Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Sean Treacy Park 12:00Arravale Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Rockwell/Rosegreen

Cappawhite 12:00Cappawhite Gaels V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Round 1

Emly 12:00Emly/Treacys V Aherlow Gaels

Sunday February 2

 McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 A Football Round 2

Clonoulty 12:00Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00Cashel King Cormacs V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Round 2

New Inn 12:00Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cappawhite Gaels

Annacarty 12:00Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Round 2

Lisvernane 14:00Aherlow Gaels V Golden-Kilfeacle

Saturday February 9

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Round 3

Golden 14:00Golden-Kilfeacle V Emly/Treacys

Sunday February 10

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 A Football Round 3

Leahy Park Cashel 12:00Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Bansha 12:00Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Arravale Rovers

McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Round 3

Annacarty 12:00Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rockwell/Rosegreen

Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cappawhite Gaels