Upcoming West Tipperary GAA fixtures
u-21 football
Sunday Janauary 27
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 A Football Round 1
Bansha 12:00Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Sean Treacy Park 12:00Arravale Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Rockwell/Rosegreen
Cappawhite 12:00Cappawhite Gaels V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Round 1
Emly 12:00Emly/Treacys V Aherlow Gaels
Sunday February 2
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 A Football Round 2
Clonoulty 12:00Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00Cashel King Cormacs V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Round 2
New Inn 12:00Rockwell/Rosegreen V Cappawhite Gaels
Annacarty 12:00Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Round 2
Lisvernane 14:00Aherlow Gaels V Golden-Kilfeacle
Saturday February 9
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21B Football Group 2 Round 3
Golden 14:00Golden-Kilfeacle V Emly/Treacys
Sunday February 10
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 A Football Round 3
Leahy Park Cashel 12:00Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Bansha 12:00Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Arravale Rovers
McGrath Oil West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Round 3
Annacarty 12:00Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rockwell/Rosegreen
Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum 12:00Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cappawhite Gaels
