Tipperary Community Games loses a great supporter

County Tipperary Community Games commenced 2019 on a sad note with the passing of Mrs Maddie Hogan, Moneygall last weekend.

Maddie, Mother of Seamus and Mother in law of Joan, our county secretary, was a wonderful lady who enjoyed a long and fruitful life. The County extend their deepest sympathy to all the Hogan family on their sad loss. May she Rest In Peace.

A meeting of Tipperary county board took place in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Wednesday last, January 16th. The following information was clarified regarding Indoor Soccer, Talent Swimming and Table Quiz County Finals which will all take place during February and for festival of sport due to take place in Thurles on March 9th. Gymnastics will be held in Cahir House Hotel on 7th of April.

Indoor Soccer Events are for Boys u10 & Over 8 also Girls u10 & Over 8 Boys u13 & Over 10 also Girls u13 & Over 10.

Competitors must be under the age specified on 31st of July, 2017 The panel shall consist of 8 (5 players and 3 substitutes). A minimum of 4 players must start and finish a game. Closing date for entries with the County Secretary is Saturday, February 2nd. The County Final will take place in Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles on Saturday February 9th. Time of games will depend of number of entries. Entry fee €8.00 per team.

Talent Finals consist of both Individual and Team events. Complete schedule of both may be viewed on www.communitygames.ie website. Closing date for entries with County Secretary is February 8th. County Final in Boherlahan Community Hall on Friday, Feb 15th.

Table Quiz u14 Boys/Girls/Mixed. Will take place in Presentation Convent, Thurles on Friday, February 22nd. Entries on the night. €8.00 per team.

Swimming:- The following show List of Events on the Swimming Programme. Again it is important to note competitors must be under the age specified on 31st of July, 2019 in their respective event. Area Secretaries must have entries by Wednesday, February 13th in order to meet the County deadline for receipt of entries on Sunday, February 17th. No late entries will be accepted. The County Final will take place in Thurles pool on Sunday, February 24th. Entry fee is €3.00 per individual and €8.00 per relay team. Order of Events will be published following receipt of entries. Warm up for girls will be at 9.00am with boys at 9.15am. Competition will commence at 9.30am The co-ordinator is Micheal Maher.

Freestyle

Girls u8 and Boys u8 25m Girls u10 and Boys u10 25m.

Girls u12 and Boys u12 50m. Girls u14 and Boys u14 50m, Girls u16 and Boys u16 50m

Breaststroke

Girls and Boys u12 also Girls and Boys u14 all 50m distance.

Backstroke

Girls and Boys u10 both 25m

Girls and Boys u12, Girls and Boys u14 and Girls and Boys u16 all 50m

Butterfly

Girls and Boys u14 also Girls and Boys u14 Distance all 50m

Relay Girls u13 Freestyle 4 x 25m Panel of 6 include 2 subs in all relay events.

Relay Boys u13 Freestyle 4 x 25m

Relay Girls u16 Medley 4 x 50m

Relay Boys u16 Medley 4 x 50m

The draw for the Basketball is as follows:

U11 Mixed: New Inn Bye. Nenagh v Thurles.

U13 Boys: Nenagh Bye. Boherlahan v Ballingarry. Thurles v New Inn

U13 Girls: New Inn v Thurles.

U16 Boys: Nenagh v Thurles.

U16 Girls: Cashel v Thurles.

Mini Rugby U11 Draw : Cashel Bye. Nenagh v Thurles.

The County finals of the above teams will take place at the festival of sport in Thurles on March 9th.

Individual Events on that day includes Art, Model Making, Chess, Draughts, Handwriting, Projects and Table Tennis.