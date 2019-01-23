Change of officers but same commitment to Tipperary hurling from Supporters Club

The 32th AGM of the Tipperary Supporters Club saw a great gathering of Tipperary supporters in the Anner Hotel, Thurles this week with members travelling from all parts of Tipperary and from far and wide in Limerick, Cork, Laois, Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin.

Bryan Maher, Assistant Treasurer, presented the detailed accounts for the year which resulted in grants of over €120,000 to expenses connected with the intercounty hurling panels including medical treatment, specialist training, travelling and accommodation. Major sources of income were membership, golf classics in Tipperary and Dublin and a Fun Run/Walk in conjunction with Tipperary camogie. Expenses such as the cost of membership gifts and postage of membership packs had been kept to a minimum.

In his report to the AGM as outgoing Secretary, Eamonn Buckley, summarised the highlights of the club’s activities. In his address as outgoing Chairman, John Tierney thanked all the Tipperary Supporters for their generosity in supporting the fund-raising efforts of the club. John thanked everyone who had helped him in his role as Chairman of the club for ten years including club members, sponsors, funders, committee members, County Board officials, team managers, selectors and backroom teams and of course the players.



Jason Forde receives the Tipperary Player of the Year Award as voted by supporters, from outgoing chairman John Tierney.

John Coman, PRO, reported on a strong year for numbers joining as adult members, and asked all members to make a special effort to encourage extra members to join up and to ask existing members to join using the direct debit facility. Members joining by direct debit will enjoy a special discounted membership rate of €30 for 2019. He reported that hundreds of members had already joined for 2019 with the member’s gift of the specially-produced Tipperary Supporters pen proving very attractive. John especially thanked Membership Officer Jim Reidy and committee member Danny O’Connell for their long hours of work on the membership efforts. John also thanked ex-Tipperary player Mark O'Leary and his company Irish Web HQ for their great support during the year.

The following officers were appointed: Terry O’Neill, Chair; Billy Coman, Secretary; Michael Power, Treasurer (automatic re-appointment); Bryan Maher, Assistant Treasurer; John Coman, PRO; and Jim Reidy, Membership Officer. A new committee member was co-opted: Brian Kelly. Ger Ryan was stepping down from the committee and as the longest-serving committee member and former Chair - Ger was thanked for his great work over many years.

John Tierney invited John Devane Chairman of the County Board to address the meeting. John Devane thanked the Supporters Club for being a vital element in the Tipperary hurling set up. He commented on the great co-operation between the County Board and the Tipperary Supporters Club in their work and especially thanked John Tierney and Eamonn Buckley for their huge contribution. Michael Fenton on behalf of Liam Myles, President, Tipperary Association Dublin (who could not be present) also congratulated the club and assured it of every support from the Tipperary Association, Dublin. hair of the Munster Council.

Outgoing Chair John Tierney welcomed Liam Sheedy, Jason Forde, Ronan Maher and Michael Breen to the meeting. John presented Jason Forde with the first Tipperary Senior Player of the Year Award as voted by members of the Tipperary Supporters Club. The beautiful award was kindly sponsored by John Quirke, Jewellers, Cahir, who was thanked for his generosity.



Secretary Eamon Buckley also stepped down as was thanked for his efforts by incoming chairman Terry O'Neill.

Incoming Chair Terry O’Neill presented John Tierney and Eamonn Buckley with a signed photo of Nicky English’s iconic goal in the 1987 Munster Final in appreciation of their work for the Tipperary Supporters Club.

Finally, Liam Sheedy, senior team bainisteoir, addressed the meeting and thanked the Tipperary Supporters Club for their invaluable help which was an integral part of the Tipperary team's preparation. Liam explained that the focus in preparations to date had been on physical conditioning. He emphasised the importance of the team being closely connected with the Tipperary supporters and that the Tipperary Supporters Club had a key role to play in that. As an example all of the players had committed to selling Tipperary Supporters Club memberships. It was vital that Tipperary supporters came out in big numbers to put their energy behind the team. In the new format of the Munster championship, it was essential that Semple Stadium became a centre of support as two home wins in the championship would be a major step towards qualification to the Munster Final and progress in the All Ireland Championship.

The manager said he was delighted to launch the Tipperary Supporters Club membership 2019, see details below, and he urged all Tipperary Supporters to join up.

What Membership gets you

The member’s gift in 2019 is a specially produced Tipperary Supporters Club pen, with stylus and light.

Members will also get:

· Membership card and 2019 Car Sticker

· Text alerts with team announcements for all Tipperary Allianz Hurling League and Championship matches

Regular news to your email about all the latest in Tipperary GAA circles

· Paid up Tipperary Supporters Club members will be eligible to vote for the official 2019 Tipperary Senior Hurler of the Year award at the end of 2019 season

-Members can enter a Junior Supporter in to the Tipperary Supporters Club Mascot Competition for home matches in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A.

Members will also be entered into:

· A draw for five sets of stand tickets for all Tipperary games in the Munster and All Ireland SHC..

· In the event of Tipperary Senior Hurlers reaching the All-Ireland Final, there will be a special draw for 2 night’s accommodation for 2 people in the Four Star Louis Fitzgerald Hotel (match tickets included).

Please note: Regular members who have already signed up for direct debit or online auto-renewal will have already been contacted in recent weeks.

Membership is €40 pp with a few payment options:

1. Direct Debit

We are encouraging members to switch to Direct Debit payment by offering a €10 discount on the regular 2019 price to any member who pays via direct debit for the first time in 2019. It’s easy to sign up for Direct Debit, just download the form , fill it out and send it to Jim Reidy at the address below. When it comes to renewal time, we will mail you well in advance so you can opt in or out for subsequent years.

2. Online Payment via Debit or Credit Card

Simply click on the link and follow the instructions

http://www.tippsupportersclub.com/join/adult-members/

3. Cheque/Postal Order

If joining by post please send a cheque or postal order for €40 payable to Tipperary Supporters Club to Jim Reidy, 13 Castleknock Close, Dublin 15 (086-3580718, email: info@tippsupportersclub.com )

Membership is also available in the Tipp GAA shop and in many other outlets across Tipperary.