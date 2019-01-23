The draws have been made for the 2019 Mid Tipperary GAA championships

The draws have been made for the 2019 Mid Tipperary GAA championship - Holycross-Ballycahill will face Loughmore-Castleiney in the preliminary round of the senior hurling championship while the winner of that contest will take on Moycarkey-Borris in the quarter-finals. The remaining quarter-final fixtures read as follows: Thurles Sarsfields A v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonakenny v Drom & Inch and JK Bracken's v Thurles Sarsfields B.

The Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship will be played on a straight knock-out basis - the semi-final draw reads as follows: JK Bracken's v Moyne-Templetuohy, Upperchurch-Drombane v Loughmore-Castleiney.

The following is the draw for the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals: Moyne-Templetuohy v Drom & Inch, Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Boherlahan-Dualla.

The following is the draw for the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals: Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's, Moycarkey-Borris v Drom & Inch.

The Mid Tipperary Junior A Hurling Championship will feature two groups of four. Group one: Thurles Sarsfields, Loughmore-Castleiney, Moycarkey-Borris and Holycross-Ballycahill. Group two: JK Bracken's, Thurles Gaels, Boherlahan-Dualla and Upperchurch-Drombane.

The Mid Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship will feature two groups with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals - group one: Killea, Knock, JK Bracken's and Thurles Sarsfields. Group Two: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Clonakenny, Moyne-Templetuohy and Drom & Inch.

The Mid Tipperary Junior A Football Championship will be played on a round robin basis with the top two teams progressing to the final: Boherlahan-Dualla, Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Holycross-Ballycahill.

The junior B football championship will comprise of one group with the group winner progressing to the final and the second and third placed teams battling it out in a semi-final: JK Bracken's, Moycarkey-Borris, Moyne-Templetuohy, Thurles Gaels and Upperchurch-Drombane.

The Mid Tipperary Under-21A Hurling Championship will be played on a round robin basis and will feature the following clubs: Thurles Sarsfields, Holycross-Ballycahill, JK Bracken's and Moycarkey-Borris.

Meanwhile two groups will feature in the under-21B hurling championship - group one: Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane, Boherlahan-Dualla and Thurles Sarsfields. Group two: Drom & Inch, Gortnahoe-Glengoole and Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels.

The minor A hurling championship will also feature one group. The group winners will progress to the final while the second and third-placed teams will compete for a place in the final. The participating clubs are: JK Bracken's, Drom & Inch, Moycarkey-Borris and Thurles Sarsfields.

The minor B hurling championship will comprise of two groups with the top two teams in each progressing to the semi-finals - group one: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Boherlahan-Dualla, Thurles Sarsfields and Upperchurch-Drombane. Group two: Holycross-Ballycahill, Moyne-Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels and Loughmore-Castleiney.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.