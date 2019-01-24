Tipperary's Golden-Kilfeacle are primed to participate in the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé

Golden-Kilfeacle will represent Tipperary in the annual Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2019 GAA Football Festival when forty-four adult men’s and ladies club teams will descend on the Dingle Peninsula from Ferbuary 15th-17th.

The Tipperary men will compete in the intermediate men’s competition which has the biggest mix of county representation including Kerry's Annascaul GAA and Lispole GAA, Dublin’s St Anne's of Tallaght, Millstreet of Cork, Ballyhegan Davitts GAC of Armagh, Offaly’s Tubber GAA and Dunmore Machales from Galway.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, EJ Menswear.com, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Lee Strand Milk, was officially launched at an event last week by former Kerry great Kieran Donaghy and Dublin ladies star and holder of three senior All-Irelands Lyndsey Davey.

The festival, which was originally founded by iconic Kerry footballer Páidi Ó Sé, has attracted over 15,000 club players over thirty years and has grown into a major international GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior competitions as well as teams attending cultural and social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, County Kerry.

The football festival will also host nightly free music and entertainment which is open to the general public and a players banquet at the Comórtas marquee at Páidi Ó Sé’s pub in Ard a' Bhóthair, Ventry.

Comórtas chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said: “We are delighted with the response to our 30th anniversary comórtas with seventeen counties represented - the largest amount in our history. We thank our UK GAA friends with five traveling teams and indeed Dubai Celts who are making the longest journey of all. The support of local host clubs is crucial in ensuring we can maintain such a high number of teams and we thank them for their co-operation. Local partners Lee Strand Milk and Kerry County Council Tourism Unit are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that EJMenswear.com of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family as well as Lidl Ireland are back to help make this event happen”.

For a programme of events and a full list of teams please visit www.Paidiose.com.