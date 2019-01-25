Tipperary need to hit the ground running in hurling league opener against Clare

It may be only a league opener in late January, but circumstances decree that Saturday’s visit to the Stadium by Clare carries huge significance for the home team.

To begin with, Clare will be chasing a fourth win on the bounce against Tipperary. Remember the Banner won the corresponding fixture in Ennis last year and followed that with a first championship success in Thurles in 90 years when the teams met on June 10. Then a fortnight ago the pattern was further endorsed with a resounding win in the Munster league final.

Suddenly a trend emerges. Historically we may have played Clare in 56 league games and won 39 of them while losing just 13 (there were four draws) but the present generation of Bannermen is bucking that trend. They’ve developed a habit of beating Tipperary and it’s a drift that needs halting.

Home venue is another reason why a win is essential this Saturday. Winning your home games is seen as crucial to progressing in the league and that requirement is even more urgent for Tipperary who, this time, have only two of their five games in the Stadium. Having to travel to Limerick, Wexford and Cork makes this a particularly challenging series for Liam Sheedy and his panel.

The manager will be aware too that come championship time his team will have to travel to Ennis on June 2, so ceding any more psychological capital to Clare will be most unwelcome. When you factor in everything then this game suddenly takes on a far greater importance than the nominal two league points at stake.

The Munster league defeat, I suspect, will have rattled the management. It was more the manner of defeat than the outcome itself which was troubling. In the second half particularly Tipperary were overrun by a rampant Clare team which featured several new names. A heavy training programme has been cited as an underlying reason for Tipperary’s leggy display, so it will be interesting to see if the team is fresher this time.

Of major interest too will be team selection. Seamus Kennedy limped off with a hamstring problem the last day and is unlikely to be ready for Saturday’s game. James Barry has been troubled by a back problem so if he’s also unavailable it leaves some significant holes in the defensive fabric.

Padraic Maher is seen as a stop-gap measure at full back rather than a long-term solution to that number three slot. Interesting to read JJ Delaney’s view that Kilkenny also have a full back problem that needs resolving. It’s a tricky position, especially in the modern game where the player has to be a hurler as well as a stopper. James Barry, when fit, remains Tipperary’s best option, though people still keep floating the name Michael Breen. The Ballina man was started there in a pre-Christmas challenge game against Waterford. After some early leakage of goals the experiment was abandoned.

Anyway, injuries and the Fitzgibbon Cup complicate the selection process for all teams. Brian Cody is correct: it’s daft having this head-on clash between Fitzgibbon games and the start of the league series. Tipperary have 11 or 12 panellists involved in the Fitzgibbon tournament – other counties have more – so the present fixture structure makes no sense.

Both of the Tipperary goalies are involved in the Fitzgibbon. Brian Hogan helped UCD to a draw with NUI Galway last Sunday. The Lorrha man trekked up field to take a penalty but had the goal disallowed when the referee decided that he struck the ball from inside the 20 metre line. Barry Hogan was understudy to Monaleen’s Jamie Power in UL’s defeat to UCC; the Limerick man kept goal for that county’s U-21s last season.

It will be interesting to see which of the goalies gets the nod on Saturday – perhaps Brian Hogan as number one choice and given the importance of this game. Maybe Ronan Maher will return to half back in the absence of Seamus Kennedy. Players like Noel McGrath and Dan McCormack came on the last day and I’ll be surprised if they don’t start this time, given the importance of the fixture. There’s some suggestion that McCormack might start midfield in place of Willie Connors.

Given the nature of the game I think Liam Sheedy has no option but to select his strongest available 15 in a bid to get our league off to a winning start. Winning the league outright isn’t an absolute imperative but showing form and developing a team structure is essential.

Historically we’ve dominated Clare in league encounters - but not recently. Our last 10 engagements, for example, show Clare winning five, with Tipperary on four wins and there was one draw. The balance has shifted across the Shannon and arresting that slide is what makes this game so important. I expect a serious kick-back from our Munster league eclipse. We’ll need a good start to this league because the following Saturday we head to the Gaelic Grounds.

There’s been unwelcome publicity for the Tipperary set-up following a media event to promote the Fitzgibbon Cup, where Brian Hogan stated he was not allowed talk about Tipperary and their preparations for the new season. Any suggestion of a media ban was bound to be latched onto by some commentators and sure enough a few have embraced the opportunity.

Declan Lee, a PR consultant, penned a piece in last Friday’s Indo suggesting a heavy financial cost will flow from this decision. Eamonn Sweeney took a similar angle on Sunday.

The problem here is that we don’t know for certain whether or not there is a media ban. Seamie Callanan, for example, attended a media event to promote the Munster league, which would suggest that no such ban exists. Perhaps some general instruction to keep internal matters confidential was given by the management and Brian Hogan’s comments put these strictures in starker outline than was necessary. I don’t know – I’m guessing.

Either way, given the publicity it generated, I thought the management should have issued a clarification. And it’s not too late yet. Michael Ryan made an unwise call regarding the media last May but quickly backtracked.

Elsewhere last Saturday at Dundrum Thurles CBS ensured a Tipperary presence in the Harty Cup semi-finals when they outpointed John the Baptist CS, Hospital, in their replayed quarter-final. They now face CBC Cork in the semi-final this Saturday.

The drawn game received rave reviews, with its two periods of extra time and 66 scores, so the crowds flocked to Dundrum once again for the replay. As often happens the re-match didn’t quite hit the high notes of the initial game but nonetheless it was still an engaging contest that remained in doubt until the final 10 minutes, when Thurles finally put daylight between the teams.

Replays tend to be more cagey affairs, where players are more familiar with each other and lessons have been learned from the drawn match. That was certainly the case here, where it was all a lot tighter with few openings and everyone showing more caution.

Thurles deserved their win. They were the more balanced side, with better attacking options especially. Devon Ryan was very efficient on the frees but over half their score total of 16 points came from play. By comparison Dylan O’Shea hit all bar three of the Hospital points from frees. It was a telling difference between the teams.

Telling too were saves in either half by CBS goalie, Kevin Bracken. He showed courage and athleticism in both instances and the denial of a goal to the Limerick school was crucial to the outcome.

CBS led by three at the interval and eventually won by five. They were pulled back to parity entering the final quarter but showed the steadier nerve at the climax. Devon Ryan hit one of the best scores of the game a few minutes from time and that put four between them, effectively closing off any late salvation for Hospital.

The one sour note of the day came at the end when Eoin Morris for CBS and Hospital’s Darragh Macauley were red-carded after they became entangled off the ball. At that stage of the game it seemed an over-reaction by the official; most referees would have shown yellow and left it at that.

Thurles now face CBC Cork in a difficult semi-final. When they met in an earlier group round at Bansha the Cork side doled out quite a hammering to the CBS; it ended 4-19 to 1-13, though the teams had already qualified ahead of that game, which may have influenced events. Still it’s a hefty margin to try and overturn so they’ll be outsiders. It’s a perfect scenario to cut loose and have a go. CBS Midleton face De La Salle Waterford in the other semi.

Finally there was an enjoyable evening last week at the AGM of the Supporters’ Club. There was a changing of the guard with long- time enthusiasts of the body, John Tierney (chairman) and Eamon Buckley (secretary), stepping aside and being replaced by Terry O’Neill (Paudie’s brother) and Billy Coman.

Liam Sheedy spoke well at the event, again pushing his desire to get the public behind the team. Bryan Maher outlined the financial situation. The club has raised over €3.2 million since its inception in 1986. Jason Forde was presented with his award for 2018 hurler of the year. The club makes an essential contribution to the wellbeing of Tipperary hurling and long may it last.