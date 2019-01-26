Gallant Thurles CBS bow out of Dr Harty Cup

Christian Brothers Cork 2-12

Thurles CBS 0-13

Gallant and brave Thurles CBS bowed out of the Dr Harty Cup at semi-final stage this afternoon in very heavy conditions at Kilfinnane, County Limerick when they came a cropper against a much more physically strong Christian Brothers Cork side.

It didn't matter a whit that the Cork side had given Thurles quite a beating in this competition in the round robin section earlier in the campaign - when they squared up this afternoon, the Cork boys knew that this would be no cake walk. Though giving away vast advantage in terms of size and strength, Thurles punched above their weight so to speak through sheer determination and will to win. Unfortunately for them, they came up just short.

A goal early in either half did the trick for Christian Brothers Cork - their first came after just three minutes and they were thanking their lucky stars they had it to fall back on, because Thurles dominated the half thereafter. With the breeze at their backs Thurles led by 0-9 to 1-4 having recovered from that goal blow - Devon Ryan striking six of those. However, a number of missed chances proved costly in the final analysis - the conditions not helping matters at all.

Thurles extended their lead to three immediately after the re-start thanks to Luke Cashins score, but Cork hit back with a second goal in the 6th minute from Shane Barrett to tie up the game. And when they hit the front for the first time in the 14th minute, win the wind to assist them, they set about pushing for home as they extended their lead to five.

Thurles didn't give up though and trailing by four, they hit the crossbar with a Kieran Moloney piledriver in injury time - Eoin Purcells follow-up from the rebound was beaten away by the CBC keeper Cian Long. With that play went Thurles' chance of forcing a draw and though they died with their boots on fighting the cause, time ran out on them and CBC went through to the Dr Harty Cup Final.