Peake Villa, Clonmel Town and the Tipperary Saints face accomplished opposition in the FAI Junior Cup

Tipperary South & District League clubs Peake Villa, Clonmel Town and St Michael's will pit their wits against accomplished opposition in the seventh round (last sixteen) of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup this weekend. And, all three clubs would appreciate your support for what are likely to be terrifically entertaining encounters as the cream of Tipperary junior soccer chase a place in the quarter-finals.

Just three Tipperary clubs remain in the prestigious competition and Clonmel Town will get the action underway on Saturday, February 2 when they face the famed Crumlin United club in Dublin (2pm). Then on Sunday, February 3 St Michael’s will host Galway's Mervue United (2.30pm) and Peake Villa were also drawn at home to Mayo's Westport United (2pm).

One of the most eye-catching ties during the sixth round of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup saw Thurles outfit Peake Villa embark on a daunting 417-kilometre journey to take on Greencastle Celtic (Inishowen District League) in Donegal. And, Peake Villa famously forced their way into the last sixteen of the competition following a penalty shoot-out. Villa fell behind in the game, but earned a draw thanks to a Mikey Wade strike (1-1). Then, in the shoot-out, Darren McGuire proved the hero when he fired home the winning spot kick (4-2).

Clonmel Town forced their way into the last sixteen courtesy of a home win over Wayside Celtic of Dublin (3-1) while an outstanding St Michael’s team, who won the competition outright as recently as 2014, faced last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in Tipperary and won 2-0.

The full draw for the last sixteen (seventh round) of the FAI Junior Cup reads as follows: Crumlin United v Clonmel Town, Evergreen v VEC FC, Crettyard United v Glengad United, Gorey Rangers v Sheriff YC, Regional United v Tramore AFC, St Michael's v Mervue United, Peake Villa v Westport United and Ballymun United v Aisling Annacotty.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.