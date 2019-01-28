Tipperary ladies open ground-breaking division one campaign against the mighty Mayo on Sunday in Swinford

The Tipperary senior ladies football team are this week preparing to make the Premier County's debut in division one of the Lidl National Football League - Shane Ronayne's side beat Cavan in the 2018 division two league final to earn their place at the top table of ladies football. This weekend Tipp will face the mighty Mayo in their opening game while they will host Dublin, the reigning All-Ireland and national league champions, on February 10th. The clash with Mayo takes place in Swinford on Sunday, February 3rd at 2pm.

Following the contest with Mayo the Premier County will take on All-Ireland champions Dublin in round two (at home - February 10th) before facing contests against Cork (away - February 23rd-24th), Donegal (away - March 2nd-3rd), Galway (home - March 16th-17th), Monaghan (home - March 23rd-24th) and Westmeath (away - April 6th-7th). The game against Cork will be the curtain raiser to the men's game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, February 23rd.

Ardfinnan's Samantha Lambert will captain the side for the third successive season while Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymcarby, Waterford) has been appointed as the new vice-captain.

Manager Shane Ronayne is joined on the management team by Tony Smith, Ed Burke and Sarah Jane Burke while James O’Leary will take responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

Camida and Tipperary Spring Water are the proud sponsors of the Tipperary ladies football team.

Tipperary senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne unveiled a panel of thirty-six players earlier this month for the up-coming Lidl National Football League division one campaign with fully fourteen clubs represented in the squad.

Tipperary’s 2019 Lidl National League panel reads as follows: Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), Katie Cunningham (Latin-Cullen), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Jenny Everard (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne Templetuohy), Róisín Daly (Moyne Templetuohy), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) & Maria Curley (Templemore).

