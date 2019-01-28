The draws for the 2019 Tipperary senior and intermediate football championships have been made

The draws for the 2019 senior and intermediate football championships have been made - please read on for all the details.

Sixteen teams will compete for the county senior football championship. There are four groups of four involved.

Group one: Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Galtee Rovers and Moyne-Templetuohy.

Group two: Ardfinnan, Ballyporeen, JK Bracken’s and Kiladangan.

Group three: Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Cahir and Aherlow Gaels.

Group four: Moyle Rovers, Killenaule, Éire Óg Annacarty and Upperchurch-Drombane.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sixteen teams will compete for the county intermediate football championship. There are four groups of four involved.

Group one: Golden-Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, JK Bracken’s and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Group two: Borrisokane, Clonmel Commercials, Cashel King Cormacs and Moycarkey-Borris.

Group three: Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Rockwell Rovers, Clonmel Óg and Fr Sheehy’s.

Group four: Drom & Inch, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Carrick Swans and Fethard.

CHAMPIONSHIP DATES

It is understood that the opening round of the county senior and intermediate hurling championships will take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 7th while the opening round of the county senior and intermediate football championships are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 14th.

At the behest of the respective inter-county managers no further club championship games will take place in the Premier County following those dates until the Tipperary hurlers and footballers reach the conclusion of their championship campaigns.

MID TIPPERARY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

The Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship will be played on a straight knock-out basis - the semi-final draw reads as follows: JK Bracken's v Moyne-Templetuohy, Upperchurch-Drombane v Loughmore-Castleiney.

The following is the draw for the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals: Loughmore-Castleiney v JK Bracken's, Moycarkey-Borris v Drom & Inch.

SOUTH TIPPERARY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

The draw for the senior football championship quarter-finals reads as follows: Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Cahir, Clonmel Commercials v Ardfinnan, Moyle Rovers v Killenaule and a bye for Ballyporeen.

The draw for the intermediate football championship reads as follows: Clonmel Commercials v Fethard, Fr Sheehy's v Moyle Rovers, Carrick Swans v Grangemockler-Ballyneale and a bye for Clonmel Óg.

WEST TIPPERARY FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

Four teams will battle it out on a round robin basis in the West Tipperary Senior Football Championship with the top two teams progressing to the final: Galtee Rovers, Éire Óg Annacarty, Arravale Rovers and Aherlow Gaels.

The West Tipperary Intermediate Football Championship will be played on a straight knock-out basis. Golden-Kilfeacle and Rockwell Rovers will meet in one semi-final while Cashel King Cormacs and Clonoulty-Rossmore will meet in the other.

