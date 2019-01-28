Here is the full draw for the 2019 Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships

The draws for the 2019 county senior hurling championship, Séamus Ó Riain Cup and county intermediate hurling championships have been made - please read on for all the details.

Sixteen clubs will comprise Roinn I of the 2019 county senior hurling championship.

The competition will be structured on a four group format with each group featuring four teams.

Group one: Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane and Burgess.

Group two: Toomevara, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh and Moycarkey-Borris.

Group three: Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonagh's, Éire Óg Annacarty and Killenaule.

Group four: Kiladangan, Drom & Inch, Roscrea and Portroe.

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Twelve clubs competed for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship) in 2018 and following the decision to suspend relegation from the grade two extra sides have joined the competition from the intermediate grade alongside the pair relegated from Roinn I.

Therefore fourteen clubs will battle it out for the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2019 while following the promotion of two more sides from the intermediate championship the grade will be populated by sixteen clubs in time for the 2020 version of the competition; both of the competition's 2019 finalists will be promoted to Roinn I.

This season there will be four groups in all in the competition - two groups of four and two groups of three.

Group one: Carrick Swans, Templederry Kenyons, Lorrha-Dorrha and Thurles Sarsfields.

Group two: Silvermines, Holycross-Ballycahill and Newport.

Group three: Mullinahone, Ballina and Ballingarry.

Group four: JK Bracken's, Clonakenny, St Mary's Clonmel and Cashel King Cormacs.

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the relegation of Carrick Davins and Arravale Rovers from the intermediate grade and the promotion of Boherlahan-Dualla from junior A eighteen sides will compete for the 2019 county intermediate hurling championship

There are five groups in all - three groups of four and two groups of three.

Group one: Ballinahinch, Moyne-Templetuohy and Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Group two: Shannon Rovers, Drom & Inch, Galtee Rovers and Knockavilla Kickhams.

Group three: Borrisokane, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Cappawhite and Boherlahan-Dualla.

Group four: Moneygall, Seán Treacy's, Lattin-Cullen Gaels and Kiladangan.

Group five: Golden-Kilfeacle, Ballybacon-Grange and Moyle Rovers.

Twenty-one clubs competed for the 2018 intermediate championship, but following the promotion of two sides to the Séamus Ó Riain Cup, the relegation of two to junior A and similar measures in 2019 the competition will comprise sixteen teams in time for the 2020 version of the competition.

CHAMPIONSHIP DATES

It is understood that the opening round of the county senior and intermediate hurling championships will take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 7th while the opening round of the county senior and intermediate football championships are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 14th.

At the behest of the respective inter-county managers no further club championship games will take place in the Premier County following those dates until the Tipperary hurlers and footballers reach the conclusion of their championship campaigns.

MID TIPPERARY HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

The draw for the 2019 Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship was made last week.

Holycross-Ballycahill will face Loughmore-Castleiney in the preliminary round while the winner of that contest will take on Moycarkey-Borris in the quarter-finals. The remaining quarter-final fixtures read as follows: Thurles Sarsfields A v Upperchurch-Drombane, Clonakenny v Drom & Inch and JK Bracken's v Thurles Sarsfields B.

The following is the draw for the Mid Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-finals: Moyne-Templetuohy v Drom & Inch, Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Boherlahan-Dualla.

NORTH TIPPERARY HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

The draws for the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship will be made on Wednesday, January 30th.

SOUTH TIPPERARY HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

The 2019 South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship will be played on a straight knock-out basis. Ballingarry will face St Mary's Clonmel in a quarter-final while Mullinahone await the winner in the semi-finals. Carrick Swans will meet Killenaule on the other side of the draw.

In the intermediate hurling championship Ballybacon-Grange will take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash in a semi-final while Moyle Rovers await the winner in the final.

WEST TIPPERARY HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS

There will be three teams in this year’s West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship which will be run on a round robin basis with the top two teams progressing to the final. Clonoulty-Rossmore will take on Cashel King Cormacs in the opening game while the winners of this contest will face Éire Óg Annacarty in the second round. The loser of the opening game will take on Éire Óg Annacarty in the third round.

Six teams will fight it out in this year’s West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship. Defending champions Seán Treacy's will get their title defence underway in the quarter-finals against Cappawhite. The winners of this contest will take on Knockavilla Kickhams in the semi-finals. The second half of the draw pits Lattin-Cullen Gaels against Galtee Rovers with the winners of that game scheduled to face Golden-Kilfeacle in the semi-finals.

