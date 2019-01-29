Former Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan appointed as Na Piarsaigh boss in Limerick

Former Tipperary boss Michael Ryan has been appointed manager of the Na Piarsaigh senior hurling team - the Upperchurch-Drombane man was ratified on Monday night, January 28th alongside coach Nigel O’Shaughnessy (Galway). Na Piarsaigh are the defending Limerick champions and also won the All-Ireland club title in 2016.

Michael Ryan announced his decision to step down from his position as manager of the Tipperary senior hurling team on Thursday, August 2nd after three seasons in charge.

The Upperchurch-Drombane man guided Tipperary to the 2016 Munster and All-Ireland titles. Previously Michael Ryan had operated as a selector under Liam Sheedy (2008-10) and Eamonn O’Shea (2013-15) when Tipperary won three more Munster titles and a famous Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2010.

Although Michael Ryan (alongside selectors John Madden, Declan Fanning and Conor Stakelum) was presented with a three-year term by the County Board in September 2017 the management team resigned in August.

