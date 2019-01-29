Tipperary GAA launches new commercial board and unveils details of an eye-catching fundraiser

Tipperary GAA is delighted to announce details of its newly-established commercial board which will support the on-going fundraising efforts of the County Board. The board will be chaired by Declan Kelly (the chairman and CEO of Teneo - Tipperary’s official Sponsor) and will be made up of longstanding supporters of Tipperary GAA.

One of the main tasks being undertaken by the board is a fundraising effort to secure the funds needed to support the on-going strategic development of the Tipperary senior hurling team under Liam Sheedy’s management.

Initially the commercial board will consist of the following individuals: Declan Kelly (chairman and CEO of Teneo - board chairperson), Brendan Murphy (vice-chairman of Teneo Ireland), Louis Fitzgerald (owner of the Louis Fitzgerald Group), Alan Quinlan (former professional rugby player), Declan O’Rourke (general manager of AIG Ireland), John Tierney (chairman of the corporate sub committee of the Tipperary Supporters Club), Mick O’Keeffe (CEO of Teneo Ireland), Niall Quinn (businessman and former professional footballer), Michael Madden (chairman of Teneo Capital Advisory) and Simon Scroope (head of AIB corporate banking).

The first event being organised by the commercial board (in association with Tipperary GAA’s official sponsor Teneo) will be a celebration of Tipperary hurling in the Mansion House, Dublin on April 10. The dinner will be a celebration of the twenty-seven All-Ireland senior hurling championships won by Tipperary throughout the years with the eight living captains being honoured on the night. There will also be several special guests in attendance on the night including Pat Shortt and Ireland rugby legend and 2009 grand slam-winning captain Brian O’Driscoll.

At the event there will be a panel discussion with the living All-Ireland winning captains and an interview with Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy as well as some interaction with the other special guests and sporting greats in attendance that will be announced before the event.