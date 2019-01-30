Kilruane prepare to face the 'Mines as the North Tipperary senior hurling championship draw is made

Kilruane MacDonagh’s will launch their defence of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship when they place the Frank McGrath Cup on the line against Silvermines - the draw for the 2019 North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship, which is proudly sponsored by Martin Morris and family, was made in the Hibernian Inn on Wednesday night, January 30th.

Speaking prior to the draw competition sponsor Martin Morris spoke passionately in favour of retaining the divisional championship. Mr Morris described the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship as “iconic” and that the crowds attracted to the games in 2018 were “testament” to its inherent value.

“It is something that we must fight to our fingernails to keep,” Martin Morris said.

“Whatever we do we need to preserve our championship,” the Nenagh Éire Óg man added.

Because there are thirteen senior hurling teams in the North Tipperary division three sides were drawn as byes in the opening round and progress directly to the quarter-finals - these are: Lorrha-Dorrha, Templederry Kenyons and Roscrea.

The remaining first round contests read as follows: Kilruane MacDonagh’s v Silvermines, Borris-Ileigh v Newport, Toomevara v Kiladangan, Nenagh Éire Óg v Burgess and Ballina v Portroe.

Meanwhile the draw for the Denis’ Meats North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship was also made.

In the preliminary round Borrisokane have been drawn to face Ballinahinch while the winner of that contest will face Kiladangan in the semi-finals. On the opposite side of the draw Shannon Rovers take on Moneygall with a place in the final up for grabs.

Right now no dates have been identified to play any championship games in the North division.

It is understood that the opening round of the county senior and intermediate hurling championships will take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 7th while the opening round of the county senior and intermediate football championships are scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, April 14th.

At the behest of the respective inter-county managers no further club championship games will take place in the Premier County following those dates until the Tipperary hurlers and footballers reach the conclusion of their championship campaigns.

However, depending on the progress made by the inter-county hurling and football teams in their respective league campaigns there may well be an opportunity to play a round of the divisional championship on the week-ending Sunday, March 31st while playing games on the week-ending Sunday, April 14th is also a potential option.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.