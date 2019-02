Tipperary football team is named for league encounter with Fermanagh at Semple Stadium

Manager Liam Kearns has named the Tipperary football team which is scheduled to face Fermanagh in division two of the Allianz National Football League at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, February 3 (throw-in 2pm).

And, Liam Kearns has named the following team to face Meath on Sunday:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

11. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, captain)

15. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

16. Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

17. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

18. Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe)

19. Dan O'Meara (Kiladangan)

20. Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

21. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)

22. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

23. Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

24. Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy's)

25. Tommy Lowry (Arravale Rovers)

26. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

FOOTBALL PANEL

The senior football team is captained this season by Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) while Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers) is vice-captain. And, the full panel reads as follows: Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Ciaran Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Dave McGrath (Moyle Rovers), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Gavin Whelan (Ardfinnan), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Liam Casey (Cahir), Steven O'Brien (Ballina), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Cian O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy's), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Jack Delahunty (Newport), Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Philip Austin (Borrisokane), Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe), Dan O'Meara (Kiladangan), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), Darragh O'Leary (Ardfinnan), Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) and Tommy Lowry (Arravale Rovers).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.