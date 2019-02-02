Limerick sweep Tipperary aside with fine victory

Limerick 1-21

Tipperary 1-14

Limerick bridged a twelve year gap to hand Tipperary a seven point defeat in the Allianz NHL at the Gaelic Grounds this evening in less than ideal conditions where the play could hardly be followed with the descending fog, by game end.

It was an absolutely freezing cold evening in Pairc na nGael and the underfoot conditions didn't make for free flowing hurling. It meant that it was tough, uncompromising fare with physicality playing a big part - Tipp lost wing forward Dan McCormack after just ten minutes with a shoulder injury.

This was Limericks second victory of the league and the defeat will leave Tipp with many questions to answer. They were out-thought and out-fought in the second half, managing just five points. However, Tipp missed many chances too with six frees going astray - in a tight game they really mattered.

Scores were hard to come by and both free takers took time to find their range. However, Bonner Mahers goal for Tipp in the 23rd minute put daylight between them after he was set up by a combination of Noel McGrath and Willie Connors. Tipp extended their lead to four points as the 30th minute approached, but Limerick hit back with a Graeme Mulcahy goal - he turned a long delivery from Tom Morrissey into the net.

So, Tipp held a 1-9 to 1-8 interval lead and all the indications were that this game would go right down to the wire.

Tipp were unable to match Limericks physicality in the second half. The Treaty County's half back line got on top and they were the launching pad for the victory which was well deserved.

They were two in front after scores from Mulcahy, Byrne, Gillane and Boylan and Tipp were just hanging on in there. But, the distance was growing between them and though Limerick tagged on points, Tipp simply could not find their range. Limerick were four in front when Pat Ryan had a goal chance in the 31st minute beaten away by Alan Flynn, but they finished the stronger by bagging four of the last five games to claim the points.