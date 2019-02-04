Draw made for the 2019 Tipperary county senior camogie championship

The draw has been made for the 2019 Tipperary county senior camogie championship. And, the reigning champions Burgess-Duharra have been given a tough task as they endeavour to win a staggering an eighth county title in-a-row.

Burgess-Duharra are drawn in a very competitive group alongside last year’s finalists Clonoulty-Rossmore and an up-and-coming Annacarty side. Meanwhile the group is completed by Silvermines who spent last season adjusting to the senior ranks having gained promotion as 2017 intermediate champions.

In group two Cashel, the newly-promoted intermediate champions, will fancy their chances of making a semi-final spot in the smaller three-team group. Drom & inch have been Burgess-Duharra’s main threat over the past ten years, however, and boast several inter-county players like Niamh Treacy, Miriam Campion and Caoimhe Bourke. Nenagh’s Grace O'Brien, of course, will be hoping that her club can also make an impact.

County senior camogie championship draw - group one: Annacarty, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Silvermines and Burgess-Duharra. Group two: Cashel, Nenagh and Drom & Inch. The top two teams from each group qualify for the county semi-finals while the county final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 12.

The following is the draw for the county intermediate camogie championship - group one: Drom & Inch, Kilruane, Toomevara and Borris-Ileigh. Group two: Newport, Thurles Sarsfields and Cahir.