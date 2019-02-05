Clonmel Swimming Club do well at Gerry Ryan gala in Limerick

Clonmel Swimming Club started the New year with 27 swimmers from our junior squads heading to the Development 1 gala in Mallow on January 12, under the supervision of team managers Nuala Callery and Fintan O’Mahony.

Our swimmers competed in 100 events over the day and achieved numerous personal best performances. While each swimmer’s performance was commendable we congratulate our medalists on their outstanding results:

Ava Kinnane Bronze (50 Breaststroke)

Mark O’Meara Bronze (50 Butterfly)

Thomas Smith Bronze (50 Freestyle)

A special mention to Eavann Duffy who had an exceptional day and not only won 2 medals in the 50 Breaststroke (Bronze) and 50 Butterfly (Silver), but also qualified for Development 2. Well done Eavann keep up the good work.

GERRY RYAN GALA

Our next club event was the Gerry Ryan Invitational Gala in Limerick. This was a long course event held in the 50 meter pool at the U.L Sports Arena from January 18 to 20.

In all 35 of our advanced swimmers qualified for 84 events at this prestigious gala. This was a testament to the fantastic training our swimmers are doing daily under the guidance of our senior Coaches, Niamh Whelan, Brian Williams and Sara Hogan.

The Gerry Ryan Gala was attended by 65 clubs and over 1,000 swimmers and the atmosphere in U.L. during the 3 days was electric.

Once again our swimmers excelled and not only did they achieve personal best times, but they also qualified for both National and International events for the coming year.

THREE MEDAL WINNERS

We had three medals winners over the weekend and huge congratulations to:

Killian Whelan - Silver (100 Breaststroke) and Bronze (50 Breaststroke)

Marguerite Buckley- Silver (100 Freestyle and 50 Butterfly)

Laura Killen- Gold (50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle and 50 Fly) and Silver (400 Freestyle)

Thank you to all the parents who help out and to our coaches Brian Williams and Martha Faulkner who gave excellent advice over the few days. Given the performances so far in January we are looking forward to a terrific 2019 in the pool.