Draws made for the 2019 county Tipperary junior A and B football championships

The draws have been made for the 2019 county junior A and B football championships - twenty clubs in all will participate in the county junior A football competition (five groups of four). The top team from each of the groups plus the runner up from group three will progress to the quarter-finals while the other four teams will play in the preliminary quarter-finals.

The full draw reads as follows - group one: Shannon Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Cahir and Newcastle.

Group two: Solohead, Sean Treacy’s, Mullinahone and Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

Group three: Knockavilla Kickhams, Cashel King Cormacs, St Patrick's and Cappawhite.

Group four: Rosegreen, Emly, Ardfinnan and Moyle Rovers.

Group five: Boherlahan-Dualla, Ballylooby-Castlegrace, Clerihan and Ballingarry.

COUNTY JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the group stage of the county junior B football championship has been made. Sixteen clubs in all will participate in the competition (four groups of four). Each group winner and runner-up progresses to the seeded quarter-finals.

The full draw reads as follows - group one: Nenagh Éire Óg, Éire Óg Annacarty, Lorrha-Dorrha and Galtee Rovers.

Group two: Killenaule, Ballyporeen, Moycarkey-Borris and Kilsheelan-Kilcash.

Group three: Clonmel Commercials, JK Bracken's, Moyle Rovers and Thurles Gaels.

Group four: Rockwell Rovers, Clonmel Óg, Golden-Kilfeacle and Moyne-Templetuohy.

