Tipperary CCC publish the draws for the re-vamped 2019 all-county hurling and football leagues

The County Competitions Control Committee (CCC) have published the draws for the re-vamped 2019 county Tipperary hurling and football leagues. At the November meeting of the County Board delegates voted to introduce a new format for the county hurling league following a motion proposed by the Lorrha-Dorrha club. Lorrha-Dorrha delegate Shane Brophy spoke passionately on behalf of the detailed proposal and asserted that the new format would “improve what is there” and work to “fill the months with matches”.

Please note that the proposal awards two points for a win, one point for a draw, zero points for a loss and there is also a one point deduction for any team which concedes a walkover (any team which concedes two walkovers is automatically relegated).

The top two teams in each group in division one will contest the semi-finals while in divisions two to five the top team in each group will contest the final. The two teams which reach the final in divisions two to five will be promoted while the bottom team in each group in each division from divisions one to four will be relegated.

The first two rounds of the county hurling league are earmarked for the week-ending March 10 and March 17 while the first two rounds of the county football league will take place on the week-ending March 3 and May 10.

DIVISION ONE

The new league format will see division one comprise of sixteen teams (two groups of eight with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals following seven rounds of games; the bottom team in each group will be relegated to division two).

Group one: Nenagh Éire Óg, Loughmore-Castleiney, Toomevara, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Éire Óg Annacarty, Killenaule, Roscrea and Portroe.

Group two: Upperchurch-Drombane, Burgess, Borris-Ileigh, Moycarkey-Borris, Thurles Sarsfields, Kilruane MacDonagh's, Kiladangan and Drom & Inch.

DIVISION TWO

Division two will also feature sixteen teams (two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while both finalists will be promoted to division one; the bottom team in each group will be relegated to division three).

Group one: Carrick Swans, Templederry Kenyons, Silvermines, Holycross-Ballycahill, Clonakenny, St Mary's Clonmel, Cashel King Cormacs and Borrisokane.

Group two: Lorrha-Dorrha, Newport, Mullinahone, Ballina, JK Bracken's, Ballingarry, Golden-Kilfeacle and Shannon Rovers.

DIVISION THREE

Similarly, division three will feature sixteen teams (two groups of eight teams with the top team in each group progressing to the final while both finalists will be promoted to division two; the bottom team in each group will be relegated to division four).

Group one: Ballinahinch, Moyne-Templetuohy, Drom & Inch, Cappawhite, Boherlahan-Dualla, Lattin-Cullen Gaels, Kiladangan and Ballybacon-Grange.

Group two: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Galtee Rovers, Knockavilla Kickhams, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moneygall, Sean Treacy’s, Moyle Rovers and Clonoulty-Rossmore.

DIVISION FOUR

Division four will comprise of twelve teams (two groups of six with the top team in each group progressing to the final and also earning promotion to division three; the bottom team in each group is relegated to division five).

Group one: Fr Sheehy’s, Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Mullinahone, Arravale Rovers, JK Bracken's and Loughmore-Castleiney.

Group two: St Patrick's, Carrick Davins, Skeheenarinka, Rockwell Rovers, Thurles Sarsfields and Moycarkey-Borris.

DIVISION FIVE

Division five will feature five teams with the top two teams progressing to the final and both will be promoted to division four: Thurles Gaels, Cappawhite, Ballylooby-Castlegrace, Newcastle and Cahir.

JUNIOR B COUNTY LEAGUE

At the November meeting of the County Board six clubs (namely Killea, Knock, Solohead, Rosegreen, Marlfield and Clerihan) submitted a joint-motion which proposed that junior B clubs be exempt from the county league and, instead, compete in a junior B county league. The junior B league will be finalised at a later date.

COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

In the county football league two points will be awarded for a win and one point for a draw. The top two teams in each group where the division is divided into groups A and B will play off in the semi-finals. The top two teams in division two will contest the final. The two teams which reach the final of divisions two and three will be promoted. The bottom team in each group in divisions one and two will be relegated.

Division one group one: Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Cahir, Clonmel Commercials and JK Bracken's.

Group two: Ballyporeen, Galtee Rovers, Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Moyne-Templetuohy.

Division two: Fr Sheehy’s, Fethard, Clonmel Óg, Ballylooby Castlegrace and Mullinahone.

Division three group one: Killenaule, Newcastle, Solohead and Emly.

Group two: St Patrick's, Clerihan, Nenagh Éire Óg and Sean Treacy’s.

