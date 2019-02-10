Goals are the order of the day as Dublin ladies hit Tipperary for six at Ardfinnan

Mick Bohan’s Dublin got the defence of their Lidl National Football League division one title back on track on Sunday afternoon thanks to a comprehensive win over Tipperary at Ardfinnan. Goals were the order of the day for the Sky Blues as they raised six green flags - three in each half - with two each for Siobhan Killeen and Lyndsey Davey in an emphatic Dublin performance.

Lidl National Football

League Division One

Tipperary 2-8 Dublin 6-9

Tipperary played their part in an entertaining game, but Dublin’s superior movement and firepower were the telling factors by the full-time whistle.

A quick-fire start by the Dubs saw them race into a 2-1 to 0-0 lead inside the opening four minutes. Killeen found the bottom corner in the opening minute before Davey scored their second goal three minutes later.

In the sixth minute Tipperary landed their opening score - a point from Caoimhe Condon - but Dublin stretched their lead out to nine points when Nicole Owens found the net shortly after.

Points from Owens, Carla Rowe and Killeen were responded to by Aishling Moloney for Tipp and six minutes from the break Roisin Daly intercepted a Dublin kick-out and goaled with a cool finish to cut Dublin’s half-time lead to 3-4 to 1-3.

The TG4 All-Ireland champions started the second half as they had the first with a palmed goal from Davey after a good run and pass down the right from second-half substitute Kate Sullivan.

Points from Elaine Fitzpatrick and Moloney reduced the deficit, but a goal from Killeen put twelve points between the sides as Dublin continued to hold the upper hand.

Mid-way through the second-half a speculative long pass from Rowe bounced over the head of the on-rushing Tipp goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick and ended up in the empty net, although Tipp got back into the game and a goal from Aishling Moloney from a free with 11 minutes to go lifted the home side. But a couple of missed shots at goal halted their momentum and two points from the impressive Davey and one from Oonagh Whyte sealed a comprehensive win for Bohan’s charges.

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Buckley, M Curley, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert, C Maher; A Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick (0-1); N Lonergan, A Moloney (1-5, 1-1 frees), R Daly (1-1); L Dillon, C Condon (0-1), S Everard. Subs: R McGrath for Dillon (38th), O Watson for Lonergan (38th), R O’Donnell for Cronin (38th), A Carey for Everard (38th), C Lonergan for Maher (46th).

Dublin: R Fleming; M Byrne, R Ruddy, I Fitzgibbon; S Fagan, O Carey, L Magee; S McGrath, J Dunne; A Kane, S Woods, C Rowe (1-2); N Owens (1-1), L Davey (2-3), S Killeen (2-1). Subs: C Ruddy for R Ruddy (ht), K Sullivan for Byrne (ht), N Hetherton for Woods (38th), O Whyte (0-2) for Killeen (41st), L Collins for Dunne (44th), E Rutledge for Rowe (52nd), H Leahy for Kane (52nd), C McGuigan for Owens (55th), E Keogh for McGrath (58th).

Referee: G McMahon (Mayo).