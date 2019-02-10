Five Tipperary camogie players help propel the University of Limerick to win the Ashbourne Cup

Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty-Rossmore) and Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg) featured in the University of Limerick’s 3-8 to 0-8 Ashbourne Cup final win over UCC at the Mallow GAA Complex on Sunday - UL have now won the prestigious inter-varsity camogie title for the last four successive years.

Goals at the beginning of each half set the University of Limerick on their way. UCC battled hard throughout, but were playing catch up from the moment they conceded a goal in the second minute when Rebecca Delee got the final touch on a Beth Carton delivery.

That was the margin at the interval and when Niamh Hanniffy hand-passed to the net seven minutes after the resumption only one result was likely.

MATCH DETAILS

University of Limerick: R Breen (Kilkenny), C Grogan (Clare), M Ryan (Tipperary), L Loughnane (Tipperary), R Howard (Tipperary), C Hehir (Clare), A Keane (Clare), C Murphy (Galway), A Keefe (Clare), S Fryday (Tipperary, 0-1), B Carton (Waterford, 0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45), R Delee (Limerick, 1-1), M Burke (Galway), N Hannify (Galway, 2-0), C Lyons (Limerick, 0-1). Sub: G O’Brien (Tipperary, 0-1) for Burke.

University College Cork: A Walsh (Kilkenny), R Phelan (Kilkenny), L O’Sullivan (Cork), C Daly (Cork), A Landers (Waterford), L Callanan (Cork), M Lynch (Cork), C Sigerson (Cork, 0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45), F Neville (Cork), L Coppinger (Cork), H Looney (Cork, 0-1), K O’Keeffe (Cork), H Ryan (Cork, 0-2, 0-2 frees), N McCarthy (Cork, 0-1), C McCarthy (Cork). Sub: K McCarthy for O’Keeffe.

Referee: L Dempsey (Kilkenny).