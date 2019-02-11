FAI Junior Cup: Tipperary soccer fans are in for a treat as Peake Villa host Westport United in Thurles

Thurles soccer fans are in for a real treat on Sunday, February 17 as Peake Villa host Westport United in the seventh round of the FAI Junior Cup with a place in the last eight up for grabs (kick-off 2pm) - Villa will hope to join Clonmel Town and St Michael's in the quarter-finals, but will have their work cut out for them against the Mayo men.

In the last sixteen St Michael's beat Mervue United 2-1 and Clonmel Town dispatched the famed Crumlin United 4-3 in Dublin to reach the quarter-finals of this prestigious competition.

One of the most eye-catching ties during the sixth round of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup saw Peake Villa embark on a daunting 417-kilometre journey to take on Greencastle Celtic (Inishowen District League) in Donegal. And, Peake Villa famously forced their way into the last sixteen of the competition following a penalty shoot-out. Villa fell behind in the game, but earned a draw thanks to a Mikey Wade strike (1-1). Then, in the shoot-out, Darren McGuire proved the hero when he fired home the winning spot kick (4-2).

Clonmel Town forced their way into the last sixteen courtesy of a home win over Wayside Celtic of Dublin (3-1) while an outstanding St Michael ’s team, who won the competition outright as recently as 2014, faced last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in Tipperary and won 2-0.

St Michael's will be in Munster Junior Cup fifth round action on Saturday, February 16 when the Tipperary South & District League champions host Cork outfit Lakewood Athletic (kick-off 2.30pm) in the last sixteen of the provincial competition. The Saints are the last Tipperary South & District League remaining side in the competition.

And, St Michael's warmed up nicely for the challenge when beating the Desmond League's Abbeyfeale United (2-0) last weekend to book their place in the Munster League Champions Cup final. Lakewood Athletic despatched Clonmel Celtic following a penalty shoot-out in the last round of the Munster Junior Cup.

