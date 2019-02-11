Tipperary's St Michael's overcome Abbeyfeale to book place in Munster Champions Cup final

MUNSTER CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINAL

ST. MICHAEL’S 2 v 0 ABBEYFEALE

TSDL champions St Michael’s represented the TSDL with pride again on Sunday last when they qualified for the final of the Munster Champions Cup final by virtue of a strong second half performance against Limerick Desmond side Abbeyfeale at Cooke Park, Tipperary, in front of a sizeable and vocal and enthusiastic crowd of supporters from both sides.

Saints started quickly getting at their opponents and took the lead in the eight minute when Shane Ryan released John Connery on the left wing and he squared the ball for Olly O’Driscoll to score from six yards.

Minutes later Abbeyfeale keeper Billy Quirke did well to punch away a Joey Mulcahy free kick, but shortly after it was the home keeper who had to be quick off his line to deny Ray Lynch a chance to level the game.

Abbeyfeale’s good spell continued with Fiachra Cotter bringing a good save from Adrian Walsh in the 25th minute as the famed St. Michael’s defence was tested to breaking point, but they still held out and the game went to the half-time break with the home side still leading by that single goal from O’Driscoll.

O'DRISCOLL DOUBLES UP

The home side upped the tempo hugely in the second half, and doubled their advantage five minutes in when Joey Mulcahy released O'Driscoll who beat Quirke with a left foot finish.

He almost had his hat trick just after the hour mark but saw his effort come back off the post and was scrambled away to safety.

The rest of the game was a variation on a theme of many Saints games this season and over the past number of years with the home side playing within themselves and producing a very efficient defensive performance that squeezed the life out of the Abbeyfeale attacks. And whenever the Limerick side considered sending extra bodies into attack they were faced with having to deal with the quick countering Armshaw and Carr.

In the end the two O’Driscoll goals were enough to see Saints into the final in a few weeks time.