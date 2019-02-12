The draw has been made for the FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals featuring three Tipperary club teams

Three Tipperary South & District League teams feature in the draw for the quarter-finals of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup which was made on Tuesday evening, February 12 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin: Peake Villa, Clonmel Town and St Michael’s have all learned their fate in the last eight.

Thurles soccer fans are in for a real treat on Sunday, February 17 as Peake Villa host Westport United in the seventh round of the FAI Junior Cup with a place in the last eight up for grabs (kick-off 2pm) - Villa will hope to join Clonmel Town and St Michael's in the quarter-finals, but will have their work cut out for them against the Mayo men. And, should they win that encounter Peake Villa will face Aisling Annacotty at home in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile St Michael’s have been drawn away to face Evergreen (a Kilkenny outfit who appeared in the 2017 final) while Clonmel Town will host Glengad United of the Inishowen Football League (Donegal).

The full FAI Junior Cup quarter-final draw reads as follows: Peake Villa or Westport United v Aisling Annacotty, Regional United v Sheriff YC, Evergreen v St Michael's and Clonmel Town v Glengad United. All ties will be played on or before March 10.

In the last sixteen St Michael's beat Mervue United 2-1 and Clonmel Town dispatched the famed Crumlin United 4-3 in Dublin to reach the quarter-finals of this prestigious competition.

One of the most eye-catching ties during the sixth round of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup saw Peake Villa embark on a daunting 417-kilometre journey to take on Greencastle Celtic (Inishowen District League) in Donegal. And, Peake Villa famously forced their way into the last sixteen of the competition following a penalty shoot-out. Villa fell behind in the game, but earned a draw thanks to a Mikey Wade strike (1-1). Then, in the shoot-out, Darren McGuire proved the hero when he fired home the winning spot kick (4-2).

Clonmel Town forced their way into the last sixteen courtesy of a home win over Wayside Celtic of Dublin (3-1) while an outstanding St Michael ’s team, who won the competition outright as recently as 2014, faced last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in Tipperary and won 2-0.

St Michael's will be in Munster Junior Cup fifth round action on Saturday, February 16 when the Tipperary South & District League champions host Cork outfit Lakewood Athletic (kick-off 2.30pm) in the last sixteen of the provincial competition. The Saints are the last Tipperary South & District League remaining side in the competition.

And, St Michael's warmed up nicely for the challenge when beating the Desmond League's Abbeyfeale United (2-0) last weekend to book their place in the Munster League Champions Cup final. Lakewood Athletic despatched Clonmel Celtic following a penalty shoot-out in the last round of the Munster Junior Cup.

