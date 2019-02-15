HURLING
Five changes on Tipperary hurling team to play Wexford
John O'Dwyer is named at corner forward on the Tipperary team to face Wexford in Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game at Innovate Wexford Park
The Tipperary team to play Wexford in Sunday's Allianz Hurling League game in Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday at 2pm shows five changes to the team that started in their last outing against Limerick.
Paul Maher gets his first start of the league in goal, while Séamus Kennedy returns to the defence having recovered from his recent hamstring injury.
Jason Forde, John O’Dwyer and Niall O’Meara all come into the attack for the trip to Wexford for the round three fixture.
The team is
1. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
2. Donagh Maher - Burgess
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
5. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
6. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
8. Robert Byrne - Portroe
9. Michael Breen - Ballina
10. Jason Forde - Silvermines
11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule
14. Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch
15. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Substitutes -
16. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
18. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
19. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
20. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
22. Mark McCarthy - Toomevara
23. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
24. Jamie Moloney – Drom-Inch
25. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
26. Killian O’Dwyer - Killenaule
