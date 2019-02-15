Five changes on Tipperary hurling team to play Wexford

The Tipperary team to play Wexford in Sunday's Allianz Hurling League game in Innovate Wexford Park on Sunday at 2pm shows five changes to the team that started in their last outing against Limerick.

Paul Maher gets his first start of the league in goal, while Séamus Kennedy returns to the defence having recovered from his recent hamstring injury.

Jason Forde, John O’Dwyer and Niall O’Meara all come into the attack for the trip to Wexford for the round three fixture.

The team is

1. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

2. Donagh Maher - Burgess

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

6. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg

8. Robert Byrne - Portroe

9. Michael Breen - Ballina

10. Jason Forde - Silvermines

11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

13. John O’Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Séamus Callanan (captain) - Drom-Inch

15. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Substitutes -

16. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha

17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Willie Connors - Kiladangan

19. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

20. Tom Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

21. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

22. Mark McCarthy - Toomevara

23. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

24. Jamie Moloney – Drom-Inch

25. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg

26. Killian O’Dwyer - Killenaule

For more Tipperary sport read Seamus Callanan doesn't want a foreign holiday this summer