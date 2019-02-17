Video: Tipperary side Peake Villa suffer cruel penalty shoot-out heartache and exit the FAI Junior Cup

Peake Villa suffered cruel, cruel penalty shoot-out heartache in Thurles on Sunday afternoon and exited the FAI Junior Cup at the last sixteen stage against Westport United. This FAI Junior Cup seventh round clash finished all square (0-0) after extra-time and following a dramatic penalty shoot-out - which featured sixteen spot kicks in all - the Mayo outfit booked their place in the quarter-finals. Agonisingly, the home side enjoyed two successive opportunities during the shoot-out to book their place in the quarter-finals, but, unfortunately, both chances were spurned and Westport United progressed. Please see our story for a full video of the dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Darren Browne lifted the first penalty over the bar for Westport and when Peake Villa’s Pippy Carroll, Michael Wade and Frank McKevitt exchanged spot kicks with United’s Philip Keegan and James O’Donnell the home side led 3-2. It was at this juncture that Villa ‘keeper William Tierney conjured a terrific save to deny Joe Lawless and the home side then enjoyed two opportunities to book their place in the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, Thomas Teer and William Tierney’s efforts were saved while a Pat Moran strike for Westport ensured sudden death.

Mikey O’Brien, Brandon Scahill and Jesper Frisch converted further spot kicks for Westport and although Alan Leahy and Seán Wade hit back for Peake Villa the opposition ‘keeper and captain Gary Cunningham guessed right and saved Eoghan O’Dwyer’s effort (5-6). Game over.

This represented a brutal end to the campaign for the Thurles lads and, especially, since Peake Villa had proved themselves marginally the better side during ordinary time with Michael Wade sure and certain to walk away with the man of the match award.

TENSE OPENING

Despite a tense opening to this encounter Peake Villa made the more enterprising start to the game with James O’Sullivan and Pippy Carroll threatening on a regular basis. That said the first real opportunity fell to the visitors in the 14th minute when Joe Lawless’ header flew just wide following a Westport corner.

A powerful breeze was interfering with the spectacle - at one end ‘keeper Gary Cunningham was struggling to reach the half way line with his re-starts while the prevailing elements carried the ball away from the Peake Villa runners on several notable occasions during the opening half an hour. Indeed, Villa’s 3-5-2 system appeared to be causing plenty of problems for Westport and home side were one pass away from carving United open, but a handful of delicious through balls were frustratingly carried dead by the wind.

A smashing exchange between Maris Baltins and James O’Sullivan down the left in the 22nd minute created an opportunity for Pippy Carroll, but the talented midfielder pulled his shot wide. Then, seven minutes later, Carroll combined with O’Sullivan to send Seán Butler through, but Westport’s James O’Donnell blocked Butler’s effort.

SECOND HALF

Westport United were much improved in the second half and created a glorious opportunity in the 56th minute when Cillian McGlade’s cross found David Moran, but the centre-forward headed just wide. Two minutes later James O’Donnell swung in a left-footed free kick, Moran helped the delivery on and, this time, Philip Keegan headed over.

Peake Villa created an opportunity of their own in the 71st minute when Michael Wade thundered in a shot and demanded a top class stop from an alert Gary Cunningham.

The home side, however, were left sighing with relief in the 76th minute when the wind almost carried another James O’Donnell delivery from a free kick into the net after Philip Keegan struggled to make a telling connection with his head.

In the 78th minute Villa ‘keeper William Tierney saved superbly from Philip Keegan and just when you thought Westport had assumed control the home side closed out the half enthusiastically.

With ten minutes to play Michael Wade found the head of Seán Wade with an inch-perfect delivery from a free kick on the right, but Seán’s powerful effort whistled just over. Six minutes later Eoghan O’Dwyer was extremely unlucky not to find the net with a clever header which reduced ‘keeper Gary Cunningham to the role of spectator while in the first minute of second half injury time, following great work from Michael Wade down the right, Maris Baltins’ shot appeared to be blocked by the hand of a United defender. The referee, however, waved away all penalty appeals.

In extra-time Peake Villa did everything in their power to force the issue and after just two minutes of play Pippy Carroll’s free kick flew just wide of a Westport post. Unperturbed Peake Villa pressed on and during the remaining minutes of extra-time the home side created two further opportunities: a Pippy Carroll cross found the head of Eoghan O’Dwyer, but the second half substitute headed just over while Aidan McCormack headed a Michael Wade corner narrowly wide.

QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

Two Tipperary South & District League teams feature in the draw for the quarter-finals of the New Balance FAI Junior Cup which was made on Tuesday evening, February 12 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. St Michael’s have been drawn away to face Evergreen (a Kilkenny outfit who appeared in the 2017 final) while Clonmel Town will host Glengad United of the Inishowen Football League (Donegal).

The full FAI Junior Cup quarter-final draw reads as follows: Westport United v Aisling Annacotty, Regional United v Sheriff YC, Evergreen v St Michael's and Clonmel Town v Glengad United. All ties will be played on or before March 10.

In the last sixteen St Michael's beat Mervue United 2-1 and Clonmel Town dispatched the famed Crumlin United 4-3 in Dublin to reach the quarter-finals of this prestigious competition.

Clonmel Town forced their way into the last sixteen courtesy of a home win over Wayside Celtic of Dublin (3-1) while an outstanding St Michael ’s team, who won the competition outright as recently as 2014, faced last season’s semi-finalists Newmarket Celtic (Clare & District League) in Tipperary and won 2-0.

St Michael's were in Munster Junior Cup fifth round (last sixteen) action on Saturday, February 16 when the Tipperary South & District League champions hosted and beat Cork outfit Lakewood Athletic 3-1 thanks to goals from Olly O’Driscoll and Jimmy Carr (two). The Saints are the last Tipperary South & District League remaining side in the competition. And, St Michael's warmed up nicely for the challenge when beating the Desmond League's Abbeyfeale United (2-0) last weekend to book their place in the Munster League Champions Cup final.

MATCH DETAILS

Peake Villa: William Tierney, Alan Leahy, Greg Culley, Seán Wade, Aidan McCormack, Maris Baltins, Michael Wade, Stephen Carroll, Thomas Teer, James O'Sullivan, Seán Butler. Subs: (72nd) Darren McGuire for Seán Butler, (86th) Eoghan O'Dwyer for Darren McGuire, (ET 5th) Frank McKevitt for James O'Sullivan, (HT ET) Alan Ryan for Maris Baltins.

Westport United: Gary Cunningham, Cillian McGlade, Mark McDeugh, Joe Lawless, James O'Donnell, David Cameron, Peter Corcoran, Mikey O'Brien, David Moran, Darren Browne, Philip Keegan. Subs: (HT) Pat Moran for David Cameron, (42nd) Jesper Frisch for David Moran, (ET 4th) Brandon Scahill for Peter Corcoran.

