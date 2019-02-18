Evros Technology Group are welcomed on board as the official sponsor of Tipperary Camogie

The Evros Technology Group has been announced as the official sponsor of Tipperary Camogie and have signed an initial two-year deal to become the new sponsors of the senior and intermediate inter-county teams.

“Evros Technology Group is delighted to be the new sponsor of Tipperary Camogie,” explained managing director Brian Larkin, who is a native of Templemore and former member of the JK Bracken's GAA Club.

“We were approached by the Tipperary management in 2018 with a view to coming on board. Evros has always had a strong commitment to promoting women in technology, so supporting women in sport seemed an ideal partnership to be involved with. Both the senior and intermediate teams are going from strength to strength. We have been so impressed by the effort and professionalism of the players and management and we look forward to joining forces with them to generate more awareness for women’s sports,” added Evros managing director Brian Larkin.

The announcement was widely welcomed by the Tipperary Camogie Board.



“We are delighted that such a visionary company like Evros have come on board with us to help drive Tipperary Camogie and women’s sport forward,” said Tipperary senior Camogie manager Bill Mullaney.

“On behalf of Tipperary Camogie, I am delighted to welcome Evros as our senior and intermediate sponsor. We are looking forward to working together with a company who are so committed to promoting women in both the work environment and on the field of play,” added Tipperary County Camogie Board chairperson Bridget Bourke.

SENIOR

The Tipperary senior team earned a welcome 5-11 to 0-8 win over Wexford in Wexford on Sunday in divison one group two of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League. Although Tipperary have missed out on the knock-out stage of the league with Cork and Galway setting the pace in their group the Premier County still have one game remaining in the group stage of the competition against Waterford in Waterford on Sunday, February 23.

Tipperary earned their first points of the 2019 Littlewoods Ireland National League campaign with a comfortable win against Wexford at St Patrick’s Park in Enniscorthy on Sunday. First half goals from Cait Devane and Megan Ryan helped Tipperary into a 2-5 to 0-3 lead by half-time. Tipperary had a relatively young side out with 2018 minor goalkeeper Aoife Butler starting and teenagers Sarah Delaney and Aine O'Dwyer also making their debuts. Aoife McGrath led the Tipp defence well with Caoimhe Maher taking up the central defence role while Clodagh Quirke is overseas on work commitments. Tipperary continued to dominate the second half with three further goals including a penalty by Cait Devane.

Tipperary: Aoife Butler, Ciannait Walsh, Gemma Grace, Eimear Loughman, Laura Loughnane, Caomhe Maher, Aoife McGrath, Sarah Delaney (0-1), Megan Ryan (2-0), Aine O'Dwyer, Ciara McKeogh (0-1), Ereena Fryday (0-1), Grace O'Brien (0-1), Cait Devane (3-06), Andrea Loughnane (0-1). Subs used: Miriam Campion (0-1), Nicole Walsh.

INTERMEDIATE

The Tipperary intermediates face Meath (away) in their opening Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League division two game on Sunday, February 24 also. The Intermediate squad are currently training with the senior squad which is bringing a new intensity to their training and play so we wish them the best in their up-coming games against Meath, Down (at The Ragg on March 2), Cork and Carlow.

MINORS

The Tipp minor Camogie team enjoy an opportunity to upset the reigning All-Ireland minor champions Cork at The Ragg on Saturday, February 23. Preparations have been going well with recent challenge match wins against Clare, Kilkenny and most recently against the Tipperary intermediate team.

Several of Tipp’s 2018 panel form the backbone of this year’s team with Sorcha Ryan (Cashel) and Gemma Fox (Annacarty) forming the spine of Tipp’s defence and Laura Shinnors (Kilruane) being either deployed at wing-back or centre-forward. Clodagh McIntyre’s speed and work rate will hopefully give Cork problems.

UNDER-16

David Moloney’s Tipperary under-16 squad travel to the Cork Camogie Grounds on Sunday, February 24 at 2pm for the Munster semi-final.

The Under-16A squad has been recently announced: Emma O'Sullivan (Moycarkey), Kate Laffan (Gortnahoe), Aine Spain (Kilruane), Caoimhe Flannery (Roscrea), Caitlin McEvoy (Ballina), Rebecca Farrell (Knockavilla), Leonie Farrell (Knockavilla), Kate O'Heney (Knockavilla), Mary Louise O'Rourke (Knockavilla), Caoimhe McCormack (Knockavilla), Abbie Lenihan (Newport), Orla O'Brien (Annacarty), Eva O'Dwyer (Annacarty), Grainne O'Donnell (Moyle Rovers), Ellen Gantley (Annacarty), Laura Leenane (Shannon Rovers), Aine Leenane (Shannon Rovers), Leah Kavanagh (Boherlahan), Lisa O'Connor (Boherlahan), Lucy Fogarty (Rockwell Rovers), Grace Moloney (Cashel), Allezzia Mazzola (Cashel), Lorna Ryan (Clonoulty), Kate Flannery (Cahir), Niamh Costigan (Cahir), Danielle Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Kate Fitzgerald (Borris-Ileigh), Caoimhe Doyle (Holycross), Michelle Barry (Nenagh) and Ali O'Connell (Fethard).