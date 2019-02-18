Tipperary ladies face Cork in an attractive Páirc Uí Rinn double header as Ronayne's side seek first league win

The Tipperary ladies football team will take on Cork on Saturday, February 23 at Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork at 5pm in an attractive double header - at 7pm the Rebels will host Meath in round four of the Allianz National Football League at the same venue. And, the Premier County, managed by Shane Ronayne, are still seeking their opening win of the campaign following defeats suffered at the hands of Mayo (0-12 to 2-11) and most recently All-Ireland champions Dublin (2-8 to 6-9).

As a result Tipperary are bottom of the division one table, but Shane Ronayne's side will be nourished by their spirited display against Dublin and, especially, against Mayo. Tipperary made their historic debut in division one of the Lidl National Ladies Football League against Mayo at Swinford. And, although Shane Ronayne's enterprising side lost (0-12 to 2-11) the Premier County's preparations will be nourished this week by the memories of how Tipperary fought back from eleven points down (0-4 to 2-9) at the interval to really threaten one of the kingpins of ladies football.

Tipperary will, of course, have their work carved out for them this weekend against a Cork team who are one of the favourites to win the All-Ireland title this season - the Rebels lost the 2018 All-Ireland final to Dublin, but have claimed eleven All-Ireland titles since 2005. And, when the sides encountered one another in last summer's Munster semi-final the Rebels prevailed on a 2-12 to 1-10 scoreline.

Shane Ronayne's side beat Cavan in the 2018 division two league final to earn their place at the top table of ladies football for the very first time and following the contest with Cork the Premier County will face Donegal (away - March 2nd-3rd), Galway (home - March 16th-17th), Monaghan (home - March 23rd-24th) and Westmeath (away - April 6th-7th).

Ardfinnan's Samantha Lambert captains the side this year for the third successive season while Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymcarby, Waterford) has been appointed as the new vice-captain.

Manager Shane Ronayne is joined on the management team by Tony Smith, Ed Burke and Sarah Jane Burke while James O’Leary takes responsibility for the strength and conditioning of the side.

Camida and Tipperary Spring Water are the proud sponsors of the Tipperary ladies football team.

Tipperary senior ladies football manager Shane Ronayne unveiled a panel of thirty-six players earlier this year for the Lidl National Football League division one campaign with fully fourteen clubs represented in the squad.

Tipperary’s 2019 Lidl National League panel reads as follows: Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Rosanna Kiely (Cahir), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Emma Buckley (Cahir), Rachel O'Donnell (Cahir), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials), Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross), Katie Cunningham (Latin-Cullen), Cora Maher (Moyle Rovers), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Jenny Everard (Moyle Rovers), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers), Muireann Lloyd (Moyne Templetuohy), Róisín Daly (Moyne Templetuohy), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) & Maria Curley (Templemore).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.