County Board invite blue and gold supporters to buy ‘Team Tipperary’ packages ranging from €500 to €25,000

At the meeting of the County Board on Tuesday, February 19 in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles a pamphlet was circulated which invited supporters of the blue and gold to buy ‘Team Tipperary’ packages which ranged from a cost of €500 to €25,000. These packages are designed to accommodate all supporters and are described as “more convenient” for fans of Tipperary GAA.

The “Tipperary County Board is very fortunate to have a big pool of people who are willing to invest in the future of Tipperary GAA and support it so selflessly. We hope you will continue to show that support for the promotion and development of our inter-county teams and facilities. As County (Board) officers we are totally committed to the success of Tipperary GAA and our teams,” reads the pamphlet before inviting anyone interested in contributing to the scheme to contact any officer of the County Board to discuss the details associated with the scheme.

The funds generated by the innovative scheme are earmarked to further develop the facilities at Dr Morris Park in Thurles, the proposed new centre of excellence in the Kinane Stand at Semple Stadium and also the all-weather pitch which will be developed in conjunction with LIT on their Thurles campus. Indeed, it is stated that the ‘Team Tipperary’ key objectives are to raise the finance necessary to improve facilities and to help Tipperary teams to realise their maximum potential.

A full menu of packages has been designed to accommodate supporters.

The ‘Semple Bronze’ package is priced at €500 and incorporates membership of the Tipperary Supporters Club, membership of the Friends of Tipperary Football, membership of the Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw, a County Board match pass for two and a framed picture of the 2018 Tipperary All-Ireland under-21 hurling champions.

For €1,000 you can buy the ‘Slievenamon Silver’ package which additionally entails the placement of your company logo or advertisement on the Tipperary GAA website and the option to buy two tickets for all of Tipperary inter-county games.

The ‘Ormond Diamond’ package is available at the price of €2,500 and additionally entails a table for ten at the popular ‘Team Tipperary’ Galway Races event.

For €5,000 blue and gold supporters can purchase the ‘Premier Gold’ package which additionally entails two complimentary tickets to the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling final or semi-final, the opportunity to attend post-match dinner with the Tipperary team, a signed Tipperary jersey, the chance to enter a team in the Tipperary Supporters Club Golf Classic and in the Friends of Tipperary Football Golf Classic.

And, finally supporters can also opt to buy the ‘Patrons Platinum’ package for €25,000. Additionally, this package features your name inscribed on the ‘Patrons Pillar’ at the entrance hall in the proposed new centre of excellence which is due to be developed in the Kinane Stand (Semple Stadium, Thurles), a pop-up sign at all major Tipperary functions, the opportunity to advertise on Tipperary club championship programmes, two signed Tipperary jerseys and complimentary merchandise from Lár na Páirce.

