Four under-21 divisional football finals take place in Tipperary this weekend

There is plenty of action on the local club scene to entertain Tipperary fans of Gaelic football in the Premier County this weekend when the Mid and West divisions host under-21A and B deciders.

The under-21 football final fixtures this weekend read as follows:-

Saturday, February 23

Darmody Sports Turf Under-21A Football Championship Final

JK Bracken's Óg v Moycarkey-Borris in Templetuohy @ 7.30pm

Sunday, February 24

Darmody Sports Turf Under-21B Football Championship Final

Drom & Inch v Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels in Castleiney @ 11am

McGrath Oil West Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final

Arravale Rovers v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Bansha @ 12 noon

McGrath Oil West Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Clonoulty @ 5.30pm

