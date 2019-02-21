GAELIC FOOTBALL
Four under-21 divisional football finals take place in Tipperary this weekend
There is plenty of action on the local club scene to entertain Tipperary fans of Gaelic football in the Premier County this weekend when the Mid and West divisions host under-21A and B deciders.
The under-21 football final fixtures this weekend read as follows:-
Saturday, February 23
Darmody Sports Turf Under-21A Football Championship Final
JK Bracken's Óg v Moycarkey-Borris in Templetuohy @ 7.30pm
Sunday, February 24
Darmody Sports Turf Under-21B Football Championship Final
Drom & Inch v Moyne Templetuohy-Thurles Gaels in Castleiney @ 11am
McGrath Oil West Tipperary Under-21A Football Championship Final
Arravale Rovers v Clonoulty-Rossmore in Bansha @ 12 noon
McGrath Oil West Tipperary Under-21B Football Championship Final
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in Clonoulty @ 5.30pm
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on