Facebook Live coverage of Tipperary v Cork clash in Lidl Ladies National Football League

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) is pleased to confirm that Saturday’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 3 fixture between Cork and Tipperary will be streamed live on the LGFA’s Facebook page.

The clash at Páirc Uí Rinn is part of an historic double-header as the Cork ladies get the chance to play on the same bill as their male counterparts.

The Tipperary-Cork fixture will get underway at 5pm, and is followed by the men’s National League game between Cork and Meath at 7pm.

Both Tipperary and Cork are in need of the points as they prepare for what is a repeat of last year’s TG4 Munster Senior Championship semi-final, which Cork won in Ardfinnan.

Cork lost out to Galway in their opening Lidl NFL fixture of 2019, before defeating Westmeath last time out.

Tipperary, who find themselves second from bottom in the Division 1 standings, have had a baptism of fire in the top flight, since gaining promotion last year. The Premier County suffered a loss to Mayo in their first match, before Dublin defeated them in Ardfinnan in Round 2.

There’s added spice in the mix on Saturday as Tipperary manager Shane Ronayne was also the mastermind behind Cork outfit Mourneabbey’s very first All-Ireland Senior Club Championship win before Christmas.

On Saturday, the MAC AV team will bring you all of the action live from Páirc Uí Rinn, with Jerome Quinn on commentary duty alongside Cork icon Bríd Stack, winner of 11 TG4 All-Ireland senior medals during her glittering career.

This is the third live stream event of the season for the LGFA and follows on from the successful screenings of Cavan v Tyrone in Division 2 and Donegal v Mayo in Division 1.

The LGFA will stream a selected fixture from each of the seven regulation rounds of the National League, along with a selected fixture or fixtures from the semi-finals.

The LGFA will also live stream the Lidl Post Primary Schools Senior A final, which will be played over the weekend of March 30/31.

You can watch Saturday’s action on the LGFA's Facebook page from 4.45pm.