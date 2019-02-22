Tipperary senior hurling and football teams named for this weekend's crucial league games

The Tipperary senior hurling and football teams have been named for this weekend’s crucial games in the Allianz national hurling and football leagues - on Sunday Liam Kearns’ football team will make the journey to face Armagh while Liam Sheedy’s hurlers host Kilkenny at Semple Stadium, Thurles (throw-in 2pm).

The Tipperary hurling team reads as follows:

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)

15. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Subss:

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

19. Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

20. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

21. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

22. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)

23. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

24. Jamie Moloney (Drom & Inch)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

Meanwhile the Tipperary football team reads as follows:

1. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Emmett Moloney (Drom & Inch)

5. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

6. Daire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Steven O'Brien (Ballina)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)

11. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

15. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

16. Aaron Wall (Cahir)

17. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

18. Dan O’Meara (Kiladangan)

19. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

20. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

21. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)

22. Ben Hyland (Fr Sheehy’s)

23. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. Tommy Lowry (Arravale Rovers)

25. Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)

26. John Lyons (Grangemocker-Ballyneale)

